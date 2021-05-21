Jewish a capella group releases 'Lion King' parody song in Hebrew

The Rabotai Jewish A Capella group released on Wednesday a song parody in Hebrew, based on songs from The Lion King animated film.The song, titled "Rabotai" parodies the well-known Disney classics "Circle of Life" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" - both of which were composed by Elton John.The parody has the group singing in harmony, featuring a mixture of tenor, baritone, and bass voices as well as beatboxing.The song can be found on Rabotai Jewish A Capella's YouTube channel, linked below:
The a capella group released the song in hopes of lifting the spirits of Israelis, as the country has been under much controversy within international media due to the recent exchange of rocket fire between the Jewish state and Hamas.One of the original members of the group, Simcha Tamkin, recently got married and the song was written for his wedding ceremony. "As we say, one simcha leads to another, and we were fortunately able to make this video one that celebrates Rabotai weddings—past, present, and future," the group stated. "We also hope that this video can serve as a reminder that no matter what life throws at us, we can stay strong and united."
The a capella group released the song in hopes of lifting the spirits of Israelis, as the country has been under much controversy within international media due to the recent exchange of rocket fire between the Jewish state and Hamas.One of the original members of the group, Simcha Tamkin, recently got married and the song was written for his wedding ceremony. "As we say, one simcha leads to another, and we were fortunately able to make this video one that celebrates Rabotai weddings—past, present, and future," the group stated. "We also hope that this video can serve as a reminder that no matter what life throws at us, we can stay strong and united."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}