The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Jewish actor declines Off-Broadway role as Syrian immigrant

By EMILY BURACK/JTA  
OCTOBER 21, 2021 01:53
KATRINA LENK and Tony Shalhoub in the off-Broadway adaptation of 'The Band's Visit' (photo credit: AHRON R. FOSTER)
KATRINA LENK and Tony Shalhoub in the off-Broadway adaptation of 'The Band's Visit'
(photo credit: AHRON R. FOSTER)
An Off-Broadway show about an undocumented Syrian immigrant will open without the Jewish actor who was slated to play the part.
“The Visitor,” starring the Tony Award-winning actor Ari’el Stachel, was set to open Off-Broadway at New York’s Public Theater in April 2020 and is only now in previews following the COVID-19 shutdown.
Stachel had previously expressed misgivings about his casting in the musical, in which he plays an undocumented Syrian character who is sent to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center. Earlier this year, he told Playbill, he asked the production team why his character — who was raised in the United States — would speak with an accent.
The start date of “The Visitor” had been delayed this fall, with the theater citing “conversations and commitments around equity and anti-racism.”
Requests for comment from Stachel’s representatives were not immediately returned.
“The Public Theater and Ari’el Stachel have made a mutual decision that he will step away from THE VISITOR and his role in the production,” the theater said in a statement posted Oct. 20 to its social media channels. “We are grateful for his artistry and participation over the past six years. We wish Ari well in his future endeavors.”
A man walks past the shuttered Richard Rodgers Theatre, home of the popular musical "Hamilton" after industry group the Broadway League said Broadway theaters will remain closed through January 3, 2021, in New York, U.S., July 2, 2020REUTERS/MIKE SEGARA man walks past the shuttered Richard Rodgers Theatre, home of the popular musical "Hamilton" after industry group the Broadway League said Broadway theaters will remain closed through January 3, 2021, in New York, U.S., July 2, 2020REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
“The Visitor” previews began Oct. 16, but in the show’s early preview performances, including one attended by JTA, Stachel’s role had been filled with an understudy.
The stage musical is adapted from the Oscar-nominated 2007 film of the same name. It tells the story of Walter, a white college professor, who travels to New York City to find Tarek and Zainab, a young, undocumented couple staying in his apartment. After Tarek, who is Syrian, is arrested due to a misunderstanding and subsequently sent to an ICE detention center, Walter gets entangled in their lives trying to help him stay in America.
According to Playbill, “recent discussions have included the concern over the centering of a middle-aged white man as a protagonist in a story largely about immigrant experiences as well as assurances that cast members have access to resources to fully participate in telling these stories.”
The COVID-19 shutdown of New York theater coincided with the protests over the police killings of African-Americans, forcing many theater and arts companies to confront issues of representation and inclusivity.
Stachel has been with the show since early workshops, and his frustration over his character’s accent has been one of the more contentious issues of the show.
“I got to the point where I couldn’t separate the experiences I was having in the world with what I was doing on stage. It is not enough to just play a role and have fun, it really needs to exist and align politically, spiritually, artistically, for me,” Stachel told Playbill in April. “I thought to myself, ‘my brown body needs to be not seen as an “other” anymore,’ so I’m actually trying to morph this opportunity.”
Stachel previously won a Tony for his role as Haled, an Egyptian musician, in “The Band’s Visit,” the smash-hit stage adaptation of the 2007 Israeli movie. Stachel’s father was born in “an immigrant absorption tent city” to Yemeni Jews and his mom is Ashkenazi, from New York.
“In third grade, someone told me I was too Black to be Jewish,” he told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in 2017. By high school, said Stachel, “I started avoiding being seen in public with my father. I didn’t want to be seen with somebody who looked like an Arab.” “The Band’s Visit,” about an Egyptian band stranded in an Israeli backwater, helped him connect with his Middle Eastern and Arab identity.
When auditioning for Haled, Stachel explained to Playbill, he “felt this was actually our only shot and, at the time, it was exhilarating to just have a job on Broadway. By the time I got around to ‘The Visitor,’ actually, I started having an issue with the fact that all of the roles I was playing had accents.”


Tags Syria theater new york city
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli society threatened by partisanship - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media should be held responsible for its toxic impact - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

To my youngest daughter, joining the IDF

 By GIL TROY
Zalman Shoval

Israel relations in Congress aren't what they used to be - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Efraim Zuroff

Canada failed to deal with their WWII Nazis residents - opinion

 By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by