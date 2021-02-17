London’s Jewish Book Week goes livestream

This year’s event, which runs from February 27 through March 7, will feature more than 50 live-streamed presentations and panels on a wide variety of subjects, including modern Jewish literature, antisemitism, cancel culture, the modern Middle East, Jewish culture , Jewish travel through the ages and many more. The festival features Jewish themes and writers, and discussions on the most important issues of the day

Eduard Shyfrin, the international sponsor of Jewish Book Week and author of Travels with Sushi in the Land of the Mind, the popular children’s book that received the Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite for juvenile fiction, will be discussing his book on February 18, at 8 p.m. Israel time, in association with The Jerusalem Post. The session will be broadcast live on JPost.com. Shyfrin has also written extensively on Jewish mysticism and is the author of From Infinity to Man: The Fundamental Ideas of Kabbalah within the Framework of Information Theory and Quantum Physics.

Jewish Book Week promises to be a fascinating event for anyone interested in books, reading and ideas. Tickets to the live-streamed events can be purchased at jewishbookweek.com. All online sessions will be recorded, and weekday lunchtime events are free.

