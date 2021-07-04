Meghan McCain, outspoken on antisemitism, leaves The View

"This was not an easy decision, it took a lot of thought and council and prayer and talking to my family and friends," said McCain, who explained that her choice to leave was influenced by the coronavirus and becoming a mother and how those things have effected her priorities.

McCain called working on the show an "exhilarating and wonderful privilege."

"It is not easy to leave, but I feel it is the right decision for me at this moment."

McCain added that she feels "The media needs to do a better job of covering the women on [the] show.

"If five men were doing what we do every day, I really do believe we would have a Pulitzer prize at this point."

McCain is known for her statements on the show against antisemitism.

In March McCain said that antisemitism is still “the last form of passable bigotry in America” in response to an apology musician, comedian and stand-up comic Nick Cannon made in an ABC interview after antisemitic comments he made, Decider reported on Wednesday.

“This isn’t just about Nick Cannon ,” said The View co-host. “It’s why we, as Americans, seem to find more forgiveness in our heart for antisemitism than we do of racism of any other kind.”

Also in March McCain discussed the growing global wave of antisemitism on The View saying she doesn't understand why Rep Ilhan Omar [D-MN] singles out Jews and Israel in her comments, The Jewish Voice reported.