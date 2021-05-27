The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Meghan McCain: The media just want Marjorie Taylor Greene to look bad

The conservative TV panelist said that while she doesn't agree with Greene's antisemitic remarks, she wishes that left-wing politicians would be treated the same way for antisemitism as Greene was

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 27, 2021 01:18
Meghan McCain, daughter of U.S. Senator John McCain and host of "Raising McCain." (photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
Meghan McCain, daughter of U.S. Senator John McCain and host of "Raising McCain."
(photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
Conservative daytime TV panelist Meghan McCain went head to head with her co-host over the issue of antisemitism earlier this week.
The argument stemmed from a conversation about US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene who recently came under fire for comparing the mask mandate in the US House of Representatives to the yellow stars that Jews were forced to wear during the holocaust.
McCain, a panelist on "The View" alongside Joy Behar and moderator Whoopi Goldberg, said that while Greene has been stripped of much of her legislative power after a series of antisemitic remarks, House Representative Ilhan Omar still holds her position on the foreign-relations committee and is "able to dictate our foreign policy in the United States of America," even after making a number of inflammatory antisemitic statements over the years.
The daughter of late Republican Senator John McCain then questioned why they were even discussing Greene, and said that nobody ever discussed the antisemitism on the left in the same way they do antisemitism on the right.
"It's because the media doesn't want the Squad to look bad. They just want Marjorie Taylor to look bad," said McCain.
When McCain continued to press the issue despite the hosts attempting to move on, her co-panelist Joy Behar interrupted, saying that she resented the statements being made. 
Behar recently praised the Democrats for their handling of antisemitism within their party. 
Goldberg then jumped back into the argument and calmed things down to end the segment. "Nobody wants anybody arguing. We would like everybody to stop comparing stuff or conflating stuff or saying stupid stuff, whether you're on the left or right or in the center," she said before calling on everyone to bring the conversation back to reality. "We like to focus people's ideas on making a better world."


