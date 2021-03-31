The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

New Amy Winehouse film to mark 10 years since singer's death

"I don't feel the world knew the true Amy, the one that I brought up, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy."

By REUTERS  
MARCH 31, 2021 14:42
British singer Amy Winehouse performs during the "Rock in Rio" music festival in Arganda del Rey, near Madrid, July 4, 2008 (photo credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA/FILE PHOTO)
British singer Amy Winehouse performs during the "Rock in Rio" music festival in Arganda del Rey, near Madrid, July 4, 2008
(photo credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA/FILE PHOTO)
A new documentary about Amy Winehouse, in which her mother will share details about her late daughter's life, will be released in July, marking 10 years since the British singer's death at age 27.
"Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On," commissioned by Britain's BBC Two and BBC Music, will be told through the narrative of the "Rehab" and "Back to Black" singer's mother Janis, who has multiple sclerosis and wants to share her memories, the broadcaster said.
It described Janis as "a figure close to Amy whom we have yet to hear a lot from and whose version of events often differs from the narrative we have been told before."
"I don't feel the world knew the true Amy, the one that I brought up, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy," Janis Winehouse said in a statement on Wednesday.
Winehouse, a Grammy Award winner, died from alcohol poisoning at her London home in July 2011. She had struggled with drinking and drug problems through much of her career.
The documentary will feature previously unseen family archive material, the BBC said. "Janis will be aided by family, friends and those who knew Amy best to piece together the side of Amy rarely seen," it said.
"The film will be a powerful and sensitive account of one of Britain’s best-loved and greatly-missed musical talents, offering a new female-driven interpretation of her life, her loves and her legacy."
A 2015 documentary "AMY" about Winehouse won director Asif Kapadia an Oscar, although at the time the singer's father Mitch Winehouse called it misleading and said the family had disassociated itself from the film. 


Tags media Britain documentary Amy Winehouse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's police too quick to shoot first, ask questions later

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by