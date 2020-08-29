New book 'Titus, Trump and the Triumph of Israel' breaks pre-sale record

Titus, Trump and the Triumph of Israel, Josh Reinstein’s new book which is set to be released on September 1, has already broken its publisher’s pre-sale record. Reinstein, who is the President of the Israel Allies Foundation and Director of the Knesset Christian Caucus, wrote the book after “many years of witnessing the transformational power of Christian support for Israel,” according to a statement from Gefen Publishing.Ilan Greenfield, the owner of Gefen Publishing, which has been publishing English-language books in Israel, hailed the book as a “global phenomenon.” “I am not surprised by the success of the book,” said Reinstein. “There are many books written from a political perspective on Israel and also many written from a Biblical perspective but this is the first to mesh the two. Anyone who truly knows Israel understands that you cannot have one without the other.”The book covers changing attitudes towards Israel from Titus, the Roman emperor who destroyed Jerusalem, to US Donald Trump who moved the US embassy to the city in 2018. Reinstein not only writes about increased support for Israel from “people of faith,” he also discusses the rise in antisemitism across the globe. He explains this through a discussion of a “faith-based diplomacy,” the publishing company says.“The only path to peace comes from following the Biblical guidelines – recognizing the Jewish people’s connection to the land of Israel and ensuring the safety of its citizens,” Reinstein writes.The book, Titus, Trump and the Triumph of Israel officially comes out on September 1st but can be ordered already on Amazon.Josh Hasten contributed to this report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });