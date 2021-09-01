The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

New children’s books for the Jewish New Year: Kangaroos, Jonah and soup

Kids named Max will be tickled by two books with their name in the title among the highlights of this year’s crop of Jewish children’s books for the High Holidays.

By PENNY SCHWARTZ/ JTA  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 01:37
Oodles of reading material at an old bookstore in Safed (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Oodles of reading material at an old bookstore in Safed
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Challah-eating Australian kangaroos, an adventurous cartoon retelling of the biblical story of Jonah and the welcome second-in-a-series chapter book about a young girl with a magical sense of smell are among the highlights of this year’s crop of Jewish children’s books for the High Holidays.
Kids named Max will be tickled by two books with their name in the title. And the prolific master storyteller Jane Yolen offers up a fun-to-read-aloud story that young kids no doubt will ask for again and again.
The array of colorfully illustrated books will enliven the High Holidays, which begin this year with Rosh Hashanah on the evening of Sept. 6. Jewish families can bid farewell to the summer and usher in the Jewish New Year by cracking open these engaging new holiday books.
“Rosh Hashanah with Uncle Max” Varda Livney Kar-Ben; ages 1 to 4
Who wouldn’t love a Rosh Hashanah visit from Uncle Max, who arrives in a pink car with balloons and a large bakery box tied to the roof? In this delightful board book, a trio of siblings and their adorable dog greet the start of Rosh Hashanah, enjoying a festive meal and hearing the shofar at synagogue. Varda Livney’s simple text is sprinkled with Hebrew words that are translated into English, such as “dvash” for honey. Her cartoon-style illustrations match the joyful verse and present a family with varying tones of skin color, a refreshing portrayal of the diversity of the Jewish world.
“Happy ‘Roo Year: It’s Rosh Hashanah” Jessica Hickman; illustrated by Elissambura Kar-Ben; ages 1-4
Young kids will be hopping to welcome Rosh Hashanah with a fun-loving family of kangaroos in this lively book in rhyming verse. At synagogue, they hear the blowing of the shofar, a ram’s horn, along with their Australian friends the koalas, wombats and wallabies. “Here everyone belongs” is a welcoming message.
A BOY prepares to eat an apple with honey, as is traditional on Rosh Hashanah.MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90A BOY prepares to eat an apple with honey, as is traditional on Rosh Hashanah.MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90
“Something New for Rosh Hashanah” Jane Yolen; illustrated by Christine Battuz Kar-Ben; ages 4-8
The kids will find a kindred spirit in Becca, a spunky girl who insists that she does not like anything new. In Jane Yolen’s delightful rhyming story set at the start of Rosh Hashanah, Becca declares “Never” to tasting her bubbe’s brisket and turns down kugel and even sweet honey cake.
But will something new on the New Year’s table attract Becca’s curiosity? Yolen, the acclaimed author of more than 400 books for children and dubbed “America’s Hans Christian Anderson,” delivers a charmer with playful language and repeating phrases that are perfect for reading aloud. Christine Battuz’s vibrant illustrations match the fun.
“Not So Fast, Max: A Rosh Hashanah Visit with Grandma” Annette Schottenfeld; illustrated by Jennifer Kirkham Kalaniot Books; ages 4-8
When Emily and Max’s grandmother, who they call Savta, visits from Israel for Rosh Hashanah, they look forward to their favorite tradition — making caramel apples. But Max is impatient when Savta’s plan to visit an orchard to pick “tapuchim,” Hebrew for apples, will delay the process. Max wants no part of the fun until his spunky, youthful Savta surprises him with basket-shooting pointers and juggling lessons.
Annette Schottenfeld deserves praise for featuring an active, lively grandmother. Jennifer Kirkham’s large, expressive illustrations glow with the colors of fall. Back pages include a note about Rosh Hashanah, a glossary of Hebrew words, and recipes for Savta’s apple cake and Max’s caramel apples.
“Jonah’s Tale of a Whale” Barry L. Schwartz; illustrated by James Rey Sanchez Apples & Honey Press; ages 5-9
Kids will be engrossed by this cartoonlike, age-appropriate retelling of the story of Jonah based on the eponymous biblical book that is read aloud in synagogues on Yom Kippur.
Jonah the prophet is not happy when God instructs him to warn the people of Nineveh to change their wicked behavior, thinking Israel’s enemies should be punished for their misdeeds. To avoid doing what God asks, Jonah flees on a ship, is thrown overboard in a storm and swallowed by a whale. Jonah realizes he was wrong, however, and when he is freed from inside the whale, he warns the people of Nineveh, who take heed and begin to act kindly to each other.
Barry L. Schwartz, a rabbi and acclaimed author, balances the captivating adventure with the moral tale of the power of forgiveness. James Rey Sanchez’s colorful, cinematic illustrations bring the action to life with drama and touches of humor.
“Starlight Soup: A Sukkot Story” Elana Rubinstein; illustrated by Jennifer Naalchigar Apples & Honey Press; ages 7-10
Just in time for Sukkot, Saralee Siegel is back in a chapter-book series about the endearing, spunky school-age girl whose magical sense of smell saves the day in the original, “Once Upon an Apple Cake: A Rosh Hashanah Story.”
Saralee’s grandfather, Zayde, the patriarch of the family’s popular Siegel House restaurant, asks her to create a zippy new recipe to excite customers for the seven-day fall festival, when Jews eat in small, open-roofed huts and welcome guests. Standing in her family’s large sukkah, Saralee’s senses waft up to the starlit skies and fill her with the fragrant aromas. Magically the flavors transform pots of boiling water into Starlight Soup — it tastes like everyone’s favorite food.
Meanwhile, Saralee’s best friend, Harold, whose family owns a rival Jewish restaurant, is plotting his own Sukkot celebration. Trouble stirs the pot when Saralee’s soup overpowers everyone’s tastebuds and ruins their appetites.
What will Saralee do to make it all better? The book’s school setting is Jewish with racially diverse kids. Jennifer Naalchigar’s black-and-white, cartoon-style illustrations enliven the pages.


Tags children books high holidays
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gantz was right to meet Abbas and work for stability - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

The sins of the digital era - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Emily Schrader

Did the US throw Afghans under the bus? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Haisam Hassanein

What the new style of normalization looks like

 By HAISAM HASSANEIN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett, Netanyahu, Michaeli: 3 very different trips to the US - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.
4

A Shabbat to remember with Prime Minister Bennett - reporter's notebook

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praying at the Willard Hotel in Washington on Wednesday.
5

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by