The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post OMG

Modern-day Jonah: Cape Cod diver swallowed by humpback whale, but escapes

The story of biblical proportions has been thought too good to be true by some, who cast doubt on this miraculous escape.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 13, 2021 06:32
A humpback whale is seen breaching the water. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A humpback whale is seen breaching the water.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Though there was no voice of God and no Nineveh to save, it is still a tale of almost biblical proportions. A lone lobster diver was swallowed whole by a massive humpback whale, but this modern-day Jonah lived to tell about it.
Fifty-seven-year-old commercial lobster diver Michael Packard had been diving Friday morning off Herring Cove Beach when he was suddenly swallowed into the massive maw of the giant cetacean, as first reported by the Cape Cod Times.
Inside the pitch-black body of the beast, the signs that this was a whale became clear once Packard realized he hadn't suffered any wounds, as he had originally thought it was a great white shark - ocean predators that are becoming more and more frequent on the New England coast.
“I was completely inside; it was completely black,” Packard said after his recovery Friday afternoon, according to the Cape Cod Times. “I thought to myself, ‘there’s no way I’m getting out of here. I’m done, I’m dead.’ All I could think of was my boys — they’re 12 and 15 years old.”
Trapped within the metaphorical belly of the beast, Packard began struggling. Soon, the whale shook its head and after 30-40 seconds or so, it finally breached, flinging this modern-day Jonah out back into the sea.
According to the Cape Cod Times, Packard's crewman, Josiah Mayo, rescued him from the sea and had him evacuated. Before long, he was recovering in Cape Cod Hospital.
The incident is highly unusual and would likely have been an accident, according to Jooke Robbins, director of Humpback Whale Studies at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, Cape Cod Times reported.
Humpbacks, in general, are rather non-agressive in general. Like many other whales, humpbacks lack teeth and instead possess baleen, which they use to feed small fish and plankton via a filter. Their mouths do not cause damage, and their esophagus is far too narrow to ever swallow anything as large as a person.
But this was far from the only time Packard has had such unbelievable luck. Back in 2001, Packard had survived a plane crash in Costa Rica, where he suffered severe facial injuries and broke multiple bones in his arms and legs, according to the Cape Cod Times at the time.
Packard himself has some fame due to his mother, Anne Packard, a renowned artist with work featured in the Louvre and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to The New York Post.
It all seems almost unbelievable. But for some, that seems to be quite literal, casting doubt that Packard truly dodged death from the jaws of a metaphorical leviathan.
One doctor at the Cape Cod Hospital expressed doubt. “He reportedly ascended from a 45-foot depth in 20 to 40 seconds and didn’t have any evidence of barotrauma?” the doctor joked, according to The New York Post. He explained further that the injuries were far too light. The sudden change in water pressure should have at least caused hearing loss, rather than him emerging with only soft tissue damage.
Some other people in the fishing industry also were skeptical. 
“People who are in the fishing industry, and people who know whales, are finding this hard to believe,” said Bay State lobsterman, who has fished the area for 44 years, to The New York Post. “It’s a first-ever that this would happen.”


Tags bible animals water fishing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

A different kind of politics: The new government has everything to prove

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Until the Bennett-Lapid gov't is sworn in, nothing is final - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's incitement is an invitation to murder - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is a bogus Iran deal upstaging the Abraham Accords? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by