New Discovery Channel documentary will focus on the Ark of the Covenant

The Discovery Channel will begin filming a documentary about the Ark of the Covenant on the campus of the Bible Seminary in Katy, Texas, according to the Chron. The documentary will have six episodes and focus on the missing ark that is said to be an ornately decorated box that contained the 10 commandments given to Moses on Mt. Sinai.
The Ark is seen as one of the most elusive artifacts of Judeo-Christian theology having vanished in 587 B.C. when the Babylonians conquered Jerusalem. Since its disappearance, the Ark's location has been explored in fiction and non-fiction and is mystery many have attempted to unravel.Shiloh for over 300 years. "Shiloh was Israel's capital before Jerusalem, and that's where the Tabernacle was for over three centuries," Archeologist Dr. Scott Stripling, explained.Stripling, is an expert on religious artifacts and is leading a team at a site that may have information about the whereabouts of Ark, and will be featured in all six episodes of the series. The Ark was kept in the inner sanctuary of the Tabernacle and stayed at