New holiday film showcases rare Jewish history treasures

Launched just ahead of the High Holidays , the National Library of Israel (NLI) has announced a collaboration with the Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies to showcase the first three installments of a new series providing insights into the Jewish calendar and holidays through the lens of collections of Jewish manuscripts, books, printed materials and more.

Called "A Look at the Jewish Year," the rare items showcased in the 15-minute clips include a nearly thousand year-old Jewish calendar found in the famed Cairo Geniza; the 13th century Worms Mahzor, which includes the first written example of Yiddish and survived the Holocaust; and an 18th century manuscript known as Sefer Evronot featuring an array of stunning illustrations.

More modern items, such as an early 20th century poster of a traditional Sukkot holiday meal, and flags waved by children on Simchat Torah are also presented.

18th century German manuscript Sefer Evronot P188.Courtesy - The National Library of Israel, Jerusalem

The films, which focus on the Jewish holidays, feature a conversation between Dr. Yoel Finkelman, curator of the Haim and Hanna Salomon Judaica Collection at NLI, and Rabbanit Nechama Barash of the Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies, as they take a look at some of the rare items in the National Library's collections and discuss the texts and questions surrounding them.