Obama shares playlist of favorite songs

Former US president Barack Obama has issued a playlist of music he enjoyed listening to during his time in office, in a promotion for his new book, A Promised Land, which was released this week.The list Obama tweeted on Monday is an eclectic mix of artists and genres, ranging from Bruce Springsteen to country stars Brooks & Dunn to Eminem. “Music has always played an important role in my life – and that was especially true during my presidency,” Obama wrote in the tweet. “In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it.”The list includes classics like The Beatles’ “Michelle” and Beyonce’s version of Etta James’ “At Last,” both of which were performed at the White House during the Obama administration by Paul McCartney and Beyonce, respectively.“While reviewing my notes ahead of debates, I’d listen to Jay-Z’s ‘My 1st Song’ or Frank Sinatra’s ‘Luck Be a Lady.’ Throughout our time in the White House, Michelle and I invited artists like Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan to conduct afternoon workshops with young people before performing an evening show in the East Room,” Obama wrote.“And there were all sorts of performances I’ll always remember – like Beyoncé performing ‘At Last’ for our first dance at our inauguration, Paul McCartney serenading Michelle in the East Room with Michelle, and Bob Dylan flashing me a grin before vanishing after his performance of ‘Times They Are a-Changin.’”A Promised Land, the first volume of Obama’s presidential memoirs, is published by Crown Publishing Group.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}