The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Online event introduces Israeli business leaders to Abu Dhabi

The networking initiatives represent part of ADIO’s efforts to increase cooperation with Israeli companies and introduce investors to the UAE.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 12, 2021 15:21
UAE Ambassador to Israel Muhammad Mahmoud Al Khaja with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
UAE Ambassador to Israel Muhammad Mahmoud Al Khaja with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
The newly opened Tel Aviv branch of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) held its official launch event Monday, with hundreds of business leaders, entrepreneurs and heads of investment funds from both markets in attendance. The event, which introduced Israeli businesses to the opportunities available in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, officially kicked off ADIO Israel’s presence in the market and its mission to attract and support companies to integrate them into Abu Dhabi’s innovation and startup ecosystem.
Prior to the launch event, ADIO Israel held a series of virtual meetings between senior executives and entrepreneurs in the Health Services & Biopharma sector from both markets over the course of four days. The meetings introduced and familiarized both parties with each of the local innovation and startup ecosystems.
The networking initiatives represent part of ADIO’s efforts to increase cooperation with Israeli companies and introduce investors to the UAE. Since the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel through the Abraham Accords signed last September, ADIO has established lines of formal cooperation with Israeli entities such as the Israel Export Institute, the Manufacturers Association of Israel, Invest in Israel and the Israel Innovation Authority.
Abu Dhabi is ranked 12th globally in the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business Subnational Report 2020”, and is a leading investment destination, ADIO noted.
"ADIO’s Israel office is our first international outpost, a reflection of our ambitions to support Israeli companies looking to set up in the UAE," said H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director General of ADIO. "Establishing our office here is an important milestone in the relations between our two markets and ADIO is fully committed to this partnership. The Israeli office will enable companies, people and entrepreneurs to get to know us in-depth and understand how we operate. Both our markets are aligned on the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship, which will undoubtedly play a key role in creating the solutions that will address many of the challenges facing humanity."
“In the wake of the historic Abraham Accords, sectors such as technology, healthcare, agriculture, and financial services are fields in which the UAE and Israel can champion a model of cooperation both regionally and internationally," said H.E. Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, the UAE Ambassador to Israel. "ADIO in Tel Aviv will help Israeli companies navigate the UAE’s economic landscape and unlock opportunities in Abu Dhabi.”
"What distinguishes Abu Dhabi is that it is an accepting and cosmopolitan environment, as well as being very structured and organized," said Tally Zingher, Managing Director at Blue Laurel Advisors and CEO of Dawsat. "This makes it easy for entrepreneurs to navigate and there is a big opportunity here to enter a global market. Conversations between teams from both countries went from 0 to 100 this fall. The openness is beyond anyone’s expectations.”
Zingher also commented on the differences between the two cultures. "Israeli time horizons are much shorter than the rest of the region. In the UAE, I recommend that every Israeli who considers entering the market be patient and respectful of the system and processes in place. Do your homework. Come prepared. Understand history and be attentive to the messaging from the leadership," he said.  


Tags business UAE UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Giving credit to those who helped olim during the coronavirus crisis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Dam crisis: Options at hand for Egypt - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

The onus is on Bennett to undo the divisions Netanyahu caused

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind cyberattack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by