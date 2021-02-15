Rabbi Shmuley Boteach name-dropped on SNL

Famous American Orthodox rabbi Shmuley Boteach was casually name-dropped during a skit on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by actress Regina King.The rabbi shared the clip of the sketch on his Instagram. "Haha, my name was just mentioned on Saturday Night Live. 'Rabbi Shmuley.' Funny," he wrote.
Boteach is known for having been the host of the ward-winning reality TV show Shalom in the Home, where the rabbi would provided advice about relationships, marriage, and parenting. He is the author of dozens of books - many of which have been translated into multiple languages and he lectures and makes TV and radio appearances all over the world.
Boteach is known for having been the host of the ward-winning reality TV show Shalom in the Home, where the rabbi would provided advice about relationships, marriage, and parenting. He is the author of dozens of books - many of which have been translated into multiple languages and he lectures and makes TV and radio appearances all over the world.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Rabbi Boteach is also the founder of This World: The Jewish Values Network, an organization which aims to bring Jewish values to mainstream American culture via the media, politics, and the arts.Boteach had recently written a piece regarding frictions between the Black and Jewish communities.