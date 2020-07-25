The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Regis Philbin, prolific US TV host, dies aged 88 – report

Philbin was a fixture on various local and national shows for a half century with co-hosts including Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa, winning millions of fans.

By REUTERS  
JULY 25, 2020 22:58
Host Regis Philbin speaks at the panel for the NBC television show "America's Got Talent" during the "Television Critics Association" summer 2006 media tour in Pasadena, California, US, July 21, 2006. (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Host Regis Philbin speaks at the panel for the NBC television show "America's Got Talent" during the "Television Critics Association" summer 2006 media tour in Pasadena, California, US, July 21, 2006.
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Regis Philbin, a familiar face to TV viewers as an energetic and funny talk and game show host who logged more hours in front of the camera than anyone else in the history of US television, has died aged 88, People magazine said on Saturday, citing a statement by his family.
The magazine said Philbin died of natural causes on Friday, one month shy of his 89th birthday, quoting the statement.
"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," the statement said. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."
He was known for his rough edges, funny anecdotes, self-deprecating humor and a Bronx accent that was once described as sounding "like a racetrack announcer with a head cold." American comedian and late-night host David Letterman, a long-time friend, called Philbin the funniest man on television.
Philbin - known to fans as "Reeg" - was a fixture on various local and national shows for a half century with co-hosts including Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa, winning millions of fans as well as honors as the top US talk and game show host.
He hosted the successful "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" program when it debuted in the United States in 1999 as well as other game shows. Philbin signed a deal in 2000 making his salary for "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" $20 million a year, the most ever for a game show host.
In 2011, as Philbin was ending his run as co-host of the popular "Live! With Regis and Kelly" at age 80, the New York Times wrote: "In a daytime landscape filled with bland, polished hosts and smarmy good cheer, Mr. Philbin was crumpled, nasal and histrionic. He was a snaggletooth amid cosmetic dentistry and porcelain veneers."
"Spontaneity is everything to me, working without a net," Philbin told the Times in 2011.
Guinness World Records listed him as having put in more time on camera than anyone else in the history of U.S. television - about 17,000 hours.
Philbin first made a name for himself in the 1960s with his own show on local TV in San Diego and then as a sidekick to comedian Joey Bishop on another program.
Philbin's biggest success came in the various incarnations of his nationally syndicated morning talk show that began in 1983 when he created “"The Morning Show" for WABC in his native New York City.
After two co-hosts came and went, singer Gifford joined him in a highly successful collaboration in 1985, and in 1988 the program gained national syndication. Gifford remained his co-host for 15 years before Philbin was partnered with perky former soap opera actress Ripa for 11 years. Ripa remained as host of the show after Philbin departed.
"I think he is the world's greatest storyteller," Ripa said in 2011. "That's his gift."
In 2001, he won a Daytime Emmy as outstanding talk show host and another Emmy for outstanding game show host for “"Who Wants to Be a Millionaire." He also received a lifetime achievement Daytime Emmy award in 2008.
Philbin was known for his candid appraisals of his career. He told ABC's "20/20" program in 2001 that he left the "Live!" talk show in part because the contract offered to him "wasn't what I expected or I thought I deserved."
He said his No. 1 career regret was that he had worked so many unheralded years on local programs in Los Angeles and New York before getting national exposure in 1988. "I wish I didn't have to wait till I was in my late 50s before the good part of my life started in this business," he told "20/20."
Philbin wrote books including "How I Got This Way," "I'm Only One Man!" and "Who Wants To Be Me?" and also was a singer.
Philbin was born into an Irish Catholic family in New York City on Aug. 25, 1931. He was named after Regis High School, a Jesuit boys school in Manhattan that his father attended. He attended the University of Notre Dame and then served in the U.S. Navy before beginning his television career.
Philbin dealt with heart problems during his career and underwent triple-bypass surgery in New York in 2007 at age 75.
Philbin married his second wife, Joy, in 1970 and remained married the rest of his life. She sometimes co-hosted his national talk show with him when Gifford or Ripa were away.


Tags television celebrity death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amir Ohana needs to serve the people, not the governemnt's interests By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Going batty in times of corona and politicking By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
4 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
5 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by