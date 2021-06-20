Some classical compositions have yet to be performed in Israel - analysis

Believe it or not, there still are works composed 300 or 400 years ago that can be presented today as an “Israeli First Performance.” A possible reason for them having been unjustifiably forgotten is presumably that their composers stood under the formidable shadow of Bach and Handel, who placed an emphasis on formal purity rather than on French elegance and charm.Swedish-born and Germany-residing composer Dieterich Buxtehude may have felt like a displaced person in this French program, and let one understand why Bach made a long pilgrimage to hear him play the organ.Francois Couperin was presumably the best-known composer of this program, although by his instrumental works only, while vocal works were left to his contemporary opera composer Rameu, who was conspicuous by his absence in the program.Gratitude is due to Daniela Skorka for performing the cantata Leandre et Hero by Louis-Nicolas Clerambault and rescue him from becoming forgotten. Her lovely, youthful-sounding, fresh soprano was a highlight at the end of this concert.