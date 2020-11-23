The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Some Jewish facts about Netflix's ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Here are some interesting Jewish connections to the acclaimed series.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 02:34
An illustration photo shows the logo of Netflix, the American provider of on-demand internet streaming media. (photo credit: REUTERS)
An illustration photo shows the logo of Netflix, the American provider of on-demand internet streaming media.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The popular Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, centered around a fictional chess prodigy set in the 1950s, who rises to the top of the competitive world, has unbeknownst to many Jewish connections, as detailed in a Kveller report on Sunday.
While Jews have long been prominent in the chess world, with many becoming top world champions, the series itself focuses on the story of Beth Harmon, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, an orphan seeking to become world champion amid struggles with drug addiction and alcohol. Notwithstanding the non-explicit mention of Jews or Jewish culture, here are some interesting Jewish connections to the acclaimed series:
Firstly, the show's co-creator, Scott Frank, is Jewish, and has an extensive history in the film and television industry, which includes getting nominated for two Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, and other shows of his featuring topics with Jewish influences, such as the miniseries Godless. 
Another, according to an AFP report, is the fact that the manor house used in one scene, showing Beth's orphanage, once belonged  to the Israels, a wealthy and prominent Jewish family during the 1740s in Berlin. Sadly, the family would experience the hardships of the Nazis' rise to power in the 1930s, with some family members perishing in the Holocaust. 
The actress who plays the character of Alma, Beth's adoptive mother, is well known actress Marielle Heller, who comes from a Jewish background via her father. The actress has also been featured in the biographical drama, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, depicting the life of Mr. Rogers. She also enrolled her son in the local JCC while in Pittsburgh. 
In the fifth episode of the series, the character of Harry Beltik speaks of two real-life Jewish chess players, George Koltanowski and Wilhem Steinitz. The former, who died in 2000, holds the world's blindfold chess record, first set on September 20, 1937. The latter, Steinitz, was the first official world chess champion, a title he held from  1886 to 1894.
The name of the show, The Queen's Gambit, originates from an opening chess move, which was popularized Steinitz and  Siegbert Tarrasch, a Prussian Jew considered one of the best chess players of the time, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. 
The darker elements of The Queen's Gambit were allegedly inspired by Bobby Fischer, an erratic chess player of Jewish ancestry himself via his mother, whom towards his later years often made antisemitic, in addition to misogynistic and racist, statements. 
A consultant on the show, Gary Kasparov is a well known chess champion with a Jewish father, as well as human rights advocate in Russia. 
 


Tags chess netflix TV Show
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rabbis make welcome call for Jewish unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by