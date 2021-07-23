Steaming hot products for the summer

• NERIA BARR

This week it seems the best place to be is your shower or bath. Enjoy new ways to wash, protect your eyes and don’t forget to celebrate our very own Love holiday this weekend.

Love, sweet love

This Tu Be’Av go back to lovely sweet cocktails to say “I love you.” Take for instance Amarula, a cream liqueur from South Africa, imported to Israel by Israco. It is made with sugar, cream and the fruit of the African Amarula tree, which is also locally called the Elephant Tree or the Marriage Tree. It has an alcohol content of 17% by volume and is perfect as a base for a cocktail such as Vanilla Amarula with vodka, instant coffee and powdered chocolate, or White Russian with apple cider. Cheers! NIS 84.90

Available in Tiv Ta’am stores and alcohol and wine shops. www.israco.co.il

Popsicles and more

The Cook and Bake chain of stores has everything you can think of you may need. For the summer they introduced silicone molds for popsicles that will keep your kids busy and happy for many hours, and their moms will love the idea of home-made nutritious ice cream. The shapes are lovely and creative. (NIS 79.90 for a set).

Available at www.cook-bake.co.il and in their stores around the country.

Gentle cleaning

We all learned during the pandemic how to wash our hands the right way – just thinking about how we used to wash makes me sick now. But a survey done by dermo-cosmetic leading company CeraVe, showed that our cleansing habits changed in many other ways too. Conducted in 23 states around the globe, the survey shows that people changed their hygiene routine also concerning cleansing of the face and they approach more and more dermatologists with questions about cleansing. The recommendations given by dermatologists suggest that cleansing is the one most important stage of skin care, and the idea is to clean without damaging the skin.

CeraVe says that you should get information from your dermatologist and they hold an international campaign teaching people about the right routine for them. CeraVe was founded by dermatologists after they noticed that many skin problems, such as acne, eczema, psoriasis and dry skin, all have one thing in common – and that is a damaged natural skin barrier. The company offers a line of no-frills products developed with dermatologists that contain essential ceramides, that help restore the skin barrier. Look for the green cleansing products, one of which was recently introduced in Israel – the Hydrating Cream-to-Foam cleanser, which removes dirt and makeup while hydrating the skin without harming the natural skin barrier. NIS 74.90

Available in pharmacies and online beauty stores.

Sexy and comfortable

The Aphrodita chain of stores celebrates Tu Be’Av with 50% off on bathing suits and sexy underwear as well as additional specials. Worth checking even if celebrating love in this weather is not very attractive. More suitable for this weather are their lightweight bamboo home separates – I love them. Look for the specials in one of 55 branches around the country. Special prices are available until July 27.

No sweat with magnesium

Dead Sea cosmetics has introduced a new kind of magnesium-rich roll-on deodorant for men and women. Answering a growing demand for deodorants that are better for you, with no parabens, aluminum, alcohol and sweat depressants, the company now managed to produce deodorants with new breakthrough technology that uses magnesium from the Dead Sea to keep you fresh for longer without harming the skin. We tried it and both are excellent and effective. NIS 69

Available online at ahava.co.il or in their shops around the country.

Washing made easy

Going on a trip? This new sponge will make washing so easy. Balloons introduces a new sponge soaked in vanilla-patchouli soap-less soap. Use it daily up to 20 times. Fantastic. NIS 19.90

Available online at www.theonlinestore.co.il or in pharmacies and beauty stores around the country.

With Goji berry

Dove introduced a new limited-series facial wash with Goji berry, known for its medical qualities. Rich with vitamins and minerals, anti-oxidants and its anti-aging qualities, this facial wash cleans skin deeply without drying it.

Vitamin bubble bath

Dr. Fischer introduces a new way to wash the kids – with kids’ vitamin no-tear bath gel. Enriched with a complex of vitamins, including A, C and E, this wash is also enriched with vitamin B3 and pro-vitamin B5, known for adding hydration and softness to the skin. Exactly what they need after a long day out in the heat. NIS 16.90

Talking to the cells

Have you heard of neuro-cosmetics? No? Well, the world of cosmetics is always on the look for the next new thing and it seems GaDe has found it and is offering this new technology in their ‘Sense 6’ line. According to the company, the novel technology opens a new door to the world of neuro-cosmetics, promising to effectively fight fine lines and other signs of age, using the “information” routes between the skin cells and the neuro-sensors. The concentrated serum and the hydrating facial cream combine this new technology with other natural ingredients for effectively producing visible results. Using the products a few days, the experience is actually invigorating and results – noticeable. NIS 229 for each product.

Available in pharmacies and online at www.gade.co.il

Good as gold

The Organic Golden Jojoba launches a new anti-aging line rich with pure organic jojoba oil, with no added perfume that creates an anti-pollution layer protecting the skin. Introduced by Herba-Derm, this new organic brand offers four anti-aging products, all containing jojoba oil as well as kalpariane – a unique anti-aging ingredient made from brown seaweed, Emulium Mellifera, which creates a protective layer and Prodizia, which fights signs of stress and tiredness. The four products are: Hydrating cream (NIS 179.90), Night cream (NIS 199.90), Eye cream (NIS 179.90) and Pure Jojoba oil (the star product, NIS 119.90), which is wonderful.

Available at Super-Pharm stores.

Perfect timing

Been out in the sun and came home with red, irritated skin? We have all been there. Now Lierac Paris offer a new line designed to rehabilitate traumatized skin after exposure to too much sun, as well as after some cosmetic procedures, laser treatments and other abrasions. The new Blue line for children and adults is based on their Cryo cooling technology that reduces the skin’s temperature by three degrees and refreshes the skin while rehabilitating it, preventing peeling and adding vitality. Try the body cream for the whole family (keep it in your beach bag) with herbal ingredients (NIS 150), the anti-aging rehabilitating serum (NIS 239) or the anti-aging balm enriched with Omega 3 and 9, as well as hyaluronic acid, which prevents damage and promotes healthy tan (NIS 165).

Available at licensed beauticians and online at www.lierac.co.il

Perfect finish

Remember Studio Radiance Face and Body makeup by MAC? The iconic foundation is back, offering 30 shades to perfectly blend with every skin tone. The light liquid makeup, which contains over 60% water offers flawless finish for body and face (you probably need different shades for different parts), that can be built – from sheer (one layer) to complete cover (a few layers). The result is air-brush perfect. Containing no oil, it is suitable for all skin types. NIS 192, (reduced launch price until the end of July: NIS 159). Get a few shades.

Available in MAC stores and online at maccosmetics.co.il

Back to school

Holding on to the hope that next school year will open as scheduled, Modan introduced their annual school-bag collection, and as always the variety is endless and the designs will catch the eyes of even the most discerning of students. Modan bags provide orthopedic support and help the little ones carry the heavy load of books and other necessary school equipment. This year’s most wanted designs are influenced by popular TV programs and include unicorns, Winx, Disney princesses, superheroes and sport legends. Check out the bags with the new Air Flex technology and the smart trolleys.

NIS 299-NIS 339.

Simply clean

New from Simple’s skin detox line – micellar water for oily, pimple-prone skin – is a real solution for teenagers suffering from acne. The new cleanser is both gentle and effective and contains thyme, magnesium and other herbal ingredients that help gently clean the skin, removing and balancing the oil. Results are visible from the first use.

Protect your eyes

Eye lubricants are something you think of only when you really need them – and apparently almost all of us need them, especially since we all spend way too many hours in front of screens. Systane say that 66% of people working with computers, suffer from dry-eye syndrome created by tear imbalance. Systane offer the ultimate non-medical eye drops, including Systane Ultra with wide-range formula suitable for use with contact lenses (NIS 97.90 for bottle and NIS 81.90 for ampoules), and Systane Complete, drops for all types of dry eyes, with nano-technology that imitates natural tears. (NIS 19.90).

Available in all pharmacies and online.

