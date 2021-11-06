The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tel Aviv’s new INK Hotel is both modern and historic

Among other things, it has a luxurious spa with a range of treatments, a small rooftop pool with deck chairs and an automated parking lot.

By STEVE LINDE  
NOVEMBER 6, 2021 16:46
THE TYPEWRITER design above the Sun Young restaurant.
When you arrive at the INK Hotel on 14 Brenner Street in the heart of Tel Aviv, it is immediately apparent that this new boutique hotel, which opened in July, is a cut above the rest.
An innovative, modern hotel, it was designed in honor of the I.L. Peretz Library and bookstore housed in the now-demolished original building, which was constructed in the 1950s and served as a center of Yiddish culture for decades. “The goal was to preserve the spirit and symbolism of the cultural place and embody it in the hotel,” architect Yoav Messer writes in a sign at the entrance. “The library theme inspiration comes to life in the design of the new building.”
Everything from Messer’s superb new structure – which resembles a stack of books – to the bookish interior design by Yaron Tal reflects the theme. As you walk in, you see a collection of old inkwells and a neon library sign (“Bibliotheque” in Yiddish letters), a huge English typewriter keyboard in the popular Sun Young Asian fusion restaurant, which can be seen from the check-in desk, as well as newspaper-printed wallpaper in the rooms.
“As a Jewish-Israeli architect with much appreciation of the Yiddish culture, an important value to me is embodying the old place in the new future,” Messer says.
The hotel has 52 spacious rooms and suites, which are designed “to maximize space and emphasize stunning views of the White City.”
Among other things, it has a luxurious spa with a range of treatments, a small rooftop pool with deck chairs and an automated parking lot. The rooms and small porches are warm and sleek, with stunning views of the city, the beds are welcoming and comfortable, and the shower is exceptional.
Most of all, the staff are exceptionally warm and ready to help at any time with drinks or towels, via phone or WhatsApp.
The restaurant in the hotel is so popular that you need to reserve a table several days in advance (which we neglected to do), but we did get a chance to sample its outstanding breakfast menu (the Eggs Benedict and Crepe Suzette are highly recommended).
The hotel is owned by the KISU Group of leading restaurants, together with Yaron Levy, an entrepreneur and partner in American Express Travel, and the ISSTA real estate company. It bills itself as “Tel Aviv’s top address for heartfelt boutique hospitality combining business and pleasure,” and it did not disappoint. It really does offer all you need for a restful, pampered stay – and it’s not far from Rothschild Avenue, the Carmel Market and the beach!
Prices begin at NIS 950 per night during the week. It’s definitely worth it!
The writer was a guest of the hotel.


