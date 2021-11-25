What is the history of Thanksgiving? Why is it controversial?

The Thanksgiving holiday is considered by many to be a classic slice of Americana, and a definitive part of the American experience.

Dating back over 200 years, the holiday itself is meant to commemorate events even older than that, though this has made it into a divisive issue by many in terms of colonialism and its legacy.

Today, Thanksgiving remains celebrated throughout the US and is rife with many different customs and traditions - including to many American Jews.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

But what are these traditions? What are the holiday's origins and why is it so divisive now?

Here is everything you need to know about Thanksgiving.

Colorful pumpkins are decorated with the handwritten words “‘tis the season to be thankful.” (credit: GETTY IMAGES)

What are the origins of Thanksgiving? When did people start celebrating it?

Many date Thanksgiving practices to traditions French and Spanish colonists practiced in the 1500s. These services, which were meant to give thanks and celebrate harvests, continued into the 1600s when permanent British settlers came to Virginia.

The event considered the first Thanksgiving is considered by many to have been in 1619 in Virginia when several British colonists held a Thanksgiving celebration right when they landed.

However, the event most popularly attributed to Thanksgiving took place in 1621 in Plymouth. The settlers of this colony, a group of separatist Puritans who became known as Pilgrims, had settled in the area but suffered a harsh winter. Thanks to the help of Tisquantum, the last surviving member of the Patuxets who used to live in the land and is more commonly known as Squanto, helped teach the natives to grow corn and fish. Following this and with the help of getting food from the nearby Wampanoags, the Pilgrims held their first-ever Thanksgiving in commemoration of this successful harvest.

The impact this particular event actually had on modern-day Thanksgiving is a matter of debate, as proper accounts of it had largely gone forgotten until the 19th century.

Thanksgiving itself was also celebrated in 1777 by the Continental Congress during the Revolutionary War, in particular by George Washington in December of that year in honor of the decisive American victory at the Battle of Saratoga.

On October 3, 1789, then-president Washington announced another day of Thanksgiving, the first one designated by the US government. And while other Thanksgiving days followed in following years, there wasn't a set date for them, nor were they regular. In fact, Thomas Jefferson did not have a single day of Thanksgiving in his entire presidency.

It was in 1863 that Thanksgiving became an official annual holiday, put in place by Abraham Lincoln in the middle of the US Civil War. Since then, it has been celebrated every year on the last Thursday in the month of November.

What are common Thanksgiving traditions?

As indicated by the name, Thanksgiving traditionally placed a lot of focus on being thankful. Nowadays, this doesn't focus on the harvest, but it is very evident in charity. Annual food drives are common aroundt his time, and special dinners are organized by organizations like the Salvation Army.

By far the biggest and most iconic aspect of Thanksgiving is food, with families around the country gathering together for a large traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Staples of these meals include turkey, stuffing, squash, corn, sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce - all food native to the Americas.

Thanksgiving reminds us of the enduring power of Judaism to enrich the human condition. (credit: PIXABAY)

Pumpkin is also a staple, though this has a decidedly different history and is thought by many to have gained popularity during the Civil War as a symbol of abolitionism, as pumpkins were grown on small farms without slaves rather than massive plantations.

These dinners are staples of the American experience and are times when extended families all come together.

Further, turkeys have also become symbolic of the holiday as a whole, and a tradition has even formed where the sitting US president would give a presidential pardon to a turkey, meaning they would be spared from being killed and served as dinner.

Sports have also become an important part, particularly American Football, which despite normally only being held on Sunday or Monday night for many years, always held a game on Thanksgiving, except during World War II.

In recent years, however, another major aspect of Thanksgiving has emerged: Commercialism.

This typically manifests in two forms: Black Friday and the iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade.

There are a few of these parades, held in cities throughout the country, the oldest being in Philadelphia.

THE ICONIC Pillsbury Doughboy floats high above New York City during a recent Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (credit: SHINYA SUZUKI/FLICKR)

But the most famous is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan. Billed as the largest parade in the world, this annual event sees large floats, marching bands and massive balloons of iconic popular culture characters and figures. Though the roster always changes, the ending is almost always the same: the Santa Claus float, which signals the arrival of the Christmas season.

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving and is the largest and most important day in US retail. It is characterized by massive discounts and deals, especially early in the morning. The holiday is important for being at the start of the holiday season, as well as most retailers being closed on Thanksgiving anyway.

Massive crowds often gather at stores ahead of opening to make sure they can get access to these limited-time offers.

Over time, this has extended to the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday, which sees massive deals offered on online shopping.

Why is Thanksgiving controversial?

The holiday may be about being thankful in principle, but it is considered by many as an acknowledgment of the role of colonialism in North America and the displacement and oppression of the Native Americans. This is especially due to many in the US traditionally having a whitewashed, idealized view of the first Thanksgiving as a sign of peace and friendship between the Pilgrims and Native Americans, and in effect overlooking how European colonization saw massive amounts of death and injustice for Native Americans.

Others bring criticism to perceived religious aspects of the holiday, overly capitalistic tendencies in retailers and for kicking off the Christmas season and subsequently being a reason why some people put up Christmas decorations way too early.

Do other countries celebrate Thanksgiving?

Yes, but it isn't exactly the same.

Many countries and cultures have holidays dedicated to giving thanks. But only a handful have a Thanksgiving holiday in the same sense as in the US.

These countries are Canada, Grenada, Liberia and Saint Lucia.

Canada's Thanksgiving has its own history and traditions and is observed in October, when the US traditionally marks Columbus Day.

Grenada's Thanksgiving is a far more modern event, taking place every year on October 25, and marks the anniversary of the 1983 US-led invasion of the country in response to a military coup.

Liberia's Thanksgiving, celebrated on the first Thursday of November, is itself rooted in the country's history and close association with the US, having been formed by freed slaves. However, it is mainly celebrated by just the descendants of these freed slaves, who make up a demographic within the country known as Americo-Liberians, and not by the many other native ethnicities and other demographics in the diverse West African nation.

IN THIS memorial along the Chicago River, George Washington, in his Revolutionary War uniform, shakes hands with English-born Robert Morris on his right and Polish-Jewish emigrant Salomon on his left. Morris, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, and Salomon provided financial support to assu (credit: FLICKR)

Thanksgiving in Judaism?

Despite the close association the holiday has with God and being thankful, Thanksgiving is officially a secular holiday. As such, there is no inherent contradiction in Judaism for celebrating it.

But that does not mean that there aren't specific traditions within Judaism for this holiday.

This is especially the case with Shareith Israel, the oldest congregation of Jews in North America, located in Manhattan.

This Sephardi Jewish community dates back to 1654 when the first Jews arrived in New York, and they have been there ever since.

In 1789, the leader of this congregation, Gershom Mendes Seixas, gave a sermon marking Thanksgiving following Washington's announcement. This sermon discussed the religious importance of thankfulness in a government and the spiritual role of justice in supporting elected representatives. This was also seen as a call for American Jewry to engage in political life - something Jews could not do in most of the world - and drew parallels between American Independence and the Zionist dream of one day returning the Jewish people to their homeland.

"Let me recommend to you a serious consideration of the several duties already set forth this day; to enter into a self-examination; to relinquish your prejudices against each other; to subdue your passions; to live, as Jews ought to do, in brotherhood and amity; 'to seek peace and pursue it': so shall it be well with you both here and hereafter; which God, of his infinite mercies, grant," he said in his sermon.