WIZO and LA philanthropists partner to open Tel Aviv day care center

A new day care center in Tel Aviv was inaugurated last week after receiving funding from prominent members of the Los Angeles Iranian Jewish community, Women's International Zionist Organization (WIZO), who operates the new center, announced in a press release. The facility, named the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Day Care and Early Childhood Education Center, in recognition of the philanthropists, was dedicated in a festive and emotional ceremony attended by Soraya Nazarian and her daughter, Dr. Sharon Nazarian, WIZO President Esther Mor and Chairperson Anita Friedman and dozens of friends of the Nazarian family and members of the WIZO community, the organization said.
The center will feature a bronze sculpture of the family matron with an inscription telling her story, made by Soraya, giving the children a second "Ima."
WIZO runs 183 day care centers throughout Israel, caring for 14,000 children ages 3 months to 3 years. The new Nazarian Center will have four classes, with more than 100 children.
For the Nazarian family, WIZO's longstanding history of early childhood care was a central consideration in its philanthropic decision."Research has shown that the investment in children between birth and five years old is critical, and that if you start that young, the rest of their lives will be a path to success," Dr. Sharon Nazarian reportedly said in her remarks at the ceremony. "This facility, and the staff and teachers who are so loving, are the insurance policy of the future of the State of Israel."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}
The alliance between the Nazarian Foundation and WIZO is a culmination of a relationship going back to Israel's earliest days, in the 1950s, when the Nazarian family matriarch, Goldbahar Aviva Chachami Nazarian – know to everyone as Ima ("mother") -- volunteered in WIZO medical facilities after making aliya to Israel from Iran.
The center will feature a bronze sculpture of the family matron with an inscription telling her story, made by Soraya, giving the children a second "Ima."