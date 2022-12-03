7th International Jewish Theater Festival comes to Jerusalem

Jerusalem Report logo small (credit: JPOST STAFF)

As it has done for the last six years, the Theater Company Jerusalem is presenting an International Jewish Theater Festival at the end of this month in one of the smallest theatrical locations in Israel’s capital. Beit Mazia is located on an unobtrusive corner in the center of Jerusalem, close to the Mahaneh Yehuda market. Beit Mazia is a separate entity containing three theater companies – The Incubator, Psik and the Theater Company. It contains four performance halls, two of which seat 200; and two that have 50 seats for more intimate performances. It is here that some of the most radical theatrical productions are presented. At its very founding, the Theater Company aimed particularly at giving a theatrical voice to Jewish women. It has now expanded its range, although keeping its fundamental goal well in view.

“The International Jewish theater Festival,” states Gabriella Lev, co-founder and artistic director of the Theater Company, “is a dialogue between us and the Diaspora. We ask what is Jewish art and how is it different now that there is a State of Israel, compared to what Jewish art was when we were a people living just in the Diaspora? Then, we were a minority voice, and in the Diaspora we’re still a minority voice. But in Israel, we’re the majority. The festival is an inquiry into that change. It’s a question that the Israeli theater does not really like to address. As Herzl said, we want to be a country like any other country, and when we have Jewish thieves and prostitutes, we’ll know we have achieved that goal.

“Israeli theater wants to think of itself as purely Israeli. But ‘Israeli’ is also Jewish, not only but also. We have this long tradition into which we need to put theater. The Jewish tradition has not really encouraged theater or even performance – perhaps in music and singing, but not much more than that. In the Talmud it says that if you pass near a theater, you should stay clear of it. There is also a discussion about what happens if you come across a temple of idolatry or a theater; which one should you chose, which one should you avoid? I don’t think it’s the theater; tradition prefers idolatry!