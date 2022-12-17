The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Herzliya: Great hotels in Israel's coastal city

Overlooking the blue sea with its blue horizons and the white sands of Herzliya’s beaches, this hotel is perfect for a relaxing vacation.

By SHOSHANA TITA
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2022 16:47
Dan Accadia’s claim to fame is that it completely faces the sea. (photo credit: DAN HOTELS)
Dan Accadia’s claim to fame is that it completely faces the sea.
Having returned to Jerusalem after having spent years living in Barcelona by the Mediterranean Sea, I felt that longing for sea air. However, I didn’t miss flying over water at all. Soon I found the golden route – driving to Herzliya and enjoying a change of scenery from Jerusalem’s mountains to the sea.

Spending time at the Dan Accadia hotel in Herzliya

I first spent a couple of days at Dan Accadia in Herzliya. Overlooking the blue sea with its blue horizons and the white sands of Herzliya’s beaches, this hotel is perfect for a relaxing vacation. This spacious seaside resort is surrounded by landscaped lawns and an expansive pool area for adults and a large children’s pool. Children are very welcome in this resort and enjoy a special playroom and game rooms. The Dan Accadia offers an exceptional choice of amenities for active leisure, such as tennis, golf, and diving. It also has a pampering gym and spa.

Over the years, my family has spent numerous vacations at the Dan Accadia. My father always enjoyed the hotel’s laid-back atmosphere, that simple elegance not found elsewhere. The Dan Accadia offers a perfect fit for both business and pleasure. I was able to conduct numerous meetings in its spacious business lounge. Our suite had a stunning view of the coastline, and the décor of the rooms is inspired by the hues of the sea. 

The hotel’s sumptuous breakfast buffet kept us going well into the day. As far as service is concerned, we had a very rewarding personal experience. Harold Silber, who works in room service, is a real asset to the hotel. He went out of his way to assist in all departments in the most gracious manner. When he overheard us discussing birthday plans for the day, he surprised us with a delicious birthday cake delivered to our room and took care of every special request in the most attentive manner.

The lobby of the Ritz-Carlton Herzliya. (credit: SIMPLEX) The lobby of the Ritz-Carlton Herzliya. (credit: SIMPLEX)

Staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Herzliya

My daughter, who loves sailing, suggested a stay at the Ritz-Carlton, Herzliya. It is one of the best Marriott properties I have ever visited. Located by the sea club, the Ritz-Carlton is an elegant oasis with stunning marina views.

The hotel has a 24-hour fitness center and an outdoor heated pool. The spa includes a Turkish bath and dry sauna. All guest rooms feature a spacious marble bathroom, as well as a balcony with Mediterranean Sea views. The staff are known for their impeccable service. When we were told that our small dog, Fluffy, would be allowed in, we were overjoyed. Fluffy even got a treat as a treat. We, too, were pampered with beautiful fruit baskets and sun hats. The location of the Ritz-Carlton offers many nearby shopping and dining options, but my favorite dining was at the Herbert Samuel chef restaurant in the hotel.

This kosher restaurant specializes in seasonal fare, with an avant-garde menu enhanced by an open kitchen inviting guests to see the chef, Aviel Sandrusi. We had an eclectic culinary experience with innovative dishes. The food is presented in very creative ways. The menu is based on local ingredients. I had the best tasting fish (sea bream) I have had in Israel since my exquisite dining experience in Barcelona.

While the Dan Accadia is ideal for families, the Ritz-Carlton is more suited for singles and couples. The Dan Accadia is more of a spacious family resort, whereas the Ritz-Carlton is a smaller but very luxurious hotel. The Dan Accadia has been in operation since 1956 and the Ritz-Carlton since 2013, and each has its unique charm. Our experience at both hotels was most gratifying, making us want to share our discovery with the world.  ■

Shoshana Tita is a writer and director of TLC in Potomac, Maryland, who now resides in Jerusalem.



