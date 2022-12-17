Herzliya: Great hotels in Israel's coastal city

Jerusalem Report logo small (credit: JPOST STAFF)

Having returned to Jerusalem after having spent years living in Barcelona by the Mediterranean Sea, I felt that longing for sea air. However, I didn’t miss flying over water at all. Soon I found the golden route – driving to Herzliya and enjoying a change of scenery from Jerusalem’s mountains to the sea.

Spending time at the Dan Accadia hotel in Herzliya

I first spent a couple of days at Dan Accadia in Herzliya. Overlooking the blue sea with its blue horizons and the white sands of Herzliya’s beaches, this hotel is perfect for a relaxing vacation. This spacious seaside resort is surrounded by landscaped lawns and an expansive pool area for adults and a large children’s pool. Children are very welcome in this resort and enjoy a special playroom and game rooms. The Dan Accadia offers an exceptional choice of amenities for active leisure, such as tennis, golf, and diving. It also has a pampering gym and spa.

Over the years, my family has spent numerous vacations at the Dan Accadia. My father always enjoyed the hotel’s laid-back atmosphere, that simple elegance not found elsewhere. The Dan Accadia offers a perfect fit for both business and pleasure. I was able to conduct numerous meetings in its spacious business lounge. Our suite had a stunning view of the coastline, and the décor of the rooms is inspired by the hues of the sea.