The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem

Connecting the finders and the keepers

A Jerusalem woman inspires others with her ‘Gemach Aveidot’ to return lost items to their owners

By LEAH ABRAMOWITZ  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 18:31
A supermarket in Jerusalem’s Talpiot neighborhood. What would you do if you found a cellphone on a lettuce shelf? (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A supermarket in Jerusalem’s Talpiot neighborhood. What would you do if you found a cellphone on a lettuce shelf?
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Among the lesser known mitzvot of bein adam l’chavero (humanitarian laws) is the law of returning lost property. Who hasn’t experienced the anguish of losing something valuable or essential personally. I do all the time. There are myriad of regulations that describe what to do when you find someone’s wallet or poodle, how to trace the owner, how to keep the lost items, at what personal expense and who is exempt from performing this mitzvah.

There are special organizations that often exist specially in religious areas called Gemach Aveidot to match losers and finders. Say I find a cellphone on a lettuce shelf in the supermarket. According to the way it’s written in the Bible, I can’t ignore the phone and pretend I didn’t see it was obviously lost. I ask the staff if they had any inquiries about a lost phone. I try to trace the owner by calling some of his contacts. If nothing peters out, I take the phone home or call a Gemach Aveidot who record the find and try to locate the owner.

One such Gemach was founded by an American immigrant, Tamar L., who prefers to stay anonymous, 33 years ago after her third child was born healthy despite a problematic pregnancy. In gratitude, she decided to devote time to this essential service, still a new idea in those days, which proved to be of great help to the residents of her neighborhood, Har Nof. She was assisted by the local newspapers who advertised gratis items that were lost or found. She says she used to get between three and 10 calls a day.

“You can’t imagine the range of things people lose or find,” says Tamar, still in wonder. Keys, toys, false teeth, jewelry, wigs, scooters, tefillin, books, Rav Kav (bus and train payment) cards, cameras, documents, strollers, shoes – everything but the kitchen sink (although she once was informed of a plumbers’ toolbag). Other community leaders got on the band wagon and asked to copy the Gemach Aveidot model.

After 17 years of running the Har Nof Gemach, she gradually expanded and took on volunteers to assist her outside of the original branch. At first she divided the turf according to location, having one coordinator in charge of Bnei Brak, another in Emanuel and others in certain neighborhoods in Jerusalem.

But Tamar discovered it was much more practical to have the various volunteers take charge of lost items according to categories: jewelry, tools, clothing, children’s equipment, ritual objects, medical articles and even miscellaneous. Thus a family traveling up North can loose a suitcase in Tiberias even though they live in Beitar and the man who finds it and reports to the Gemach may live in Beit She’an.

The range of the Gemach Aveidot has since its beginning grown by leaps and bounds. More than 60 newspapers (mostly local) and many Shabbat sheets have been enlisted to publicize the lost and found items. There are more than 80 calls a day, especially by distract losers of valuables and even mundane items and the founder believes they monitor between 4,000 and 5,000 requests a month. More than 35 volunteers are involved part time or full time in the project.

About five years ago, Tamar started computerizing the flow of requests. Although it made the organization much more efficient, it also marginalized older volunteers who hadn’t mastered the use of computers or hareidim (ultra-Orthodox) who objected to their use.

Tamar has some wonderful stories to relate of reuniting lost items with their owners and the repercussions. A young woman received an expensive necklace from her mother-in-law as an engagement present and lost it shortly thereafter. What a way to begin a relationship. Luckily, a woman found the necklace in the street and called the local Gemach, minutes after it had been reported missing by the bride. She never had to admit to her new husband or his mother even what a close call that had been.

Another time Tamar herself was filling in for a volunteer who couldn’t make it that day. Someone called in that he had found a wallet with an American driver’s license for a man only 18 years old. Tamar figured an American, 18 years old, losing his wallet in Sanhedria, of Jerusalem, might just be a young man studying at one of the yeshivot for the English-speaking population. She had a list of more 100 such yeshivot in Israel, but decided to mention the man’s name to her husband, who taught in such a yeshiva. To her amazement her husband not only recognized the student’s name, but had actually taught him in one of his classes. Talk about coincidence!

One story which is hard to believe happened several years ago. A man in Ashdod approached the local Gemach for advice. He admitted that he had stolen furniture from several homes in that town, and now regretting his crimes. He wanted to return the items to their owners. “Do you remember from whom you stole these couches and television sets?” asked the volunteer. The repented criminal led the volunteer to six houses that he had burglarized. The volunteer knocked on the door of each family and explained that the thief wanted to return what had been stolen. Out of six houses, he was amazed to hear, five families relinquished the return of their furniture, even praising the man for his bravery and desire to repent.

There seem to be no time limits to the law of returned items. One additional story Tamar relates is about a woman we’ll call Dalia, who lost a diamond ring three years ago. Dalia never got around to reporting her loss (or didn’t know about such an opportunity). It turns out, however, on the day it fell out of her pocket, another woman picked it up and reported it to the Gemach, where it was recorded. So when Dalia called in to finally ask if anyone had found a diamond ring on this and this street, the volunteer was able to answer in the affirmative, and transfer her to the finder, who’ after asking for identifying signs, was happy to get rid of the ring at last. Happy ending!

Not all lost items of course get returned. Still, Tamar believes that many of those reported to their Gemach Aveidot either by a finder or loser do have a happy ending. Many, interesting enough, are found by the loser in his own home and about a third are left on buses or trains. Some items get washed down a drain by rain or street cleaners. A very common occurrence is misidentifying baby carriages, or hats and coats in shul. Tamar has contact with an official in Egged and with various police stations with whom they exchange information.

After 33 years running this unique lost and found service, Tamar can look back with satisfaction at what they’ve done and are doing. “Even when we don’t succeed in finding an item, we give hope to many people in distress. We get blessings all the time, not only when we’ve been successful,” says Tamar, “and that’s what keeps us going.” She’s also consulted on matters of establishing local gemachim, and she encourages them to become part of their national organization for maximum efficiency.

Looking ahead Tamar would like to raise awareness of this important mitzva by holding seminars for different age groups about the details of returning lost items. She would like to do more for her volunteers, many of whom are pensioners, and mostly women. She thinks it’s time to get an administrator and fund-raiser for the organization, and expand advertisement, and if she could find someone devoted and organized to take over her job as the director she’d be more than pleased.

Meanwhile, she admits that despite the growing demands of her large family, her aging parents and her other commitments, she gets tremendous satisfaction out of making these shiduchim (matching finders with losers). “Only last week, we returned 5 pairs of tefillin to different owners,” she says obviously pleased.
To notify the main office of the Gemach whose official name is The Central Gemach for Returned Lost Items, to report a loss or a find, call 1599-500-003 or use the following link: https://matara.pro/nedarimplus/Form/226.html. I just reported my lost camera. 


Tags volunteering non-profit community
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We need to hold the line despite dropping COVID-19 morbidity rate By JPOST EDITORIAL
Pamela Peled You gotta love the haredim By PAMELA PELED
Douglas Bloomfield Trump is using scare tactics and disruption for the 2020 election By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The Palestinians need a new strategy in relations with Israel By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by