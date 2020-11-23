The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Dying for football

There is very little to compare to the exhilaration the true fan feels in a packed stadium when the teams come down the tunnel onto the pitch to the strains of the home team’s signature tune.

By JANE BIRAN  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 20:03
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
I am not one of those who is prepared to die for their football (soccer) team, but I do suffer a series of mini deaths during the season, and I have been known to stop breathing during a penalty shootout. The team to which my whole family is devoted is Everton, a name I hope will soon be on the lips of all football fans, as we have started the new COVID-era season toward the top of the English Premier League. Everton is one of two football teams in Liverpool, the other being Liverpool FC, which is always having a good season as everybody knows, since it recently won the title of best team in the world and was last season’s league champion.
I should explain that the city of Liverpool is nuts about football. It is virtually impossible to live there without supporting one or other of the two teams, whose stadiums are at opposite ends of a park, Goodison, home to Everton at one end, Liverpool’s Anfield at the other. In my day at the university, the Jews and Catholics tended to go with Everton and the Protestants with Liverpool, but we were all one big indivisible family when it came to games against Manchester United.
What accounts for the global phenomenon that is the English Premier League and the undoubtedly  universal passion for the so-called “beautiful game?” To begin with, a match between two first-class teams is an aesthetic pleasure to observe, a display of grace and strength. Then, there is very little to compare to the exhilaration the true fan used to feel in a packed stadium when the teams come down the tunnel on to the pitch to the strains of the home team’s signature tune. The spectator has entered a world apart from that which he, or increasingly she, inhabits in daily life. The feeling is like no other. Being in that place with fellow supporters brings a sense of liberation. It is permissible to shout, to hurl abuse, to hug your neighbor and to sing, which the average fan would not dream of doing anywhere else, except perhaps, failing the ability to get to the ground, he (or even she) is in the pub, the next best thing. All of this is, of course, thanks to a certain pandemic, on hold like the rest of our lives.
My daughter, having no choice, will be one in the pub in Austin, Texas. If one of my sons has not already called me, back in Jerusalem, to give me  his take on a match, who was rubbish and who was Man of the Match, my daughter, difficult to catch all week what with the eight hour time difference, will be on WhatsApp on her way home from the Haymaker in downtown Austin, to give me her version. She is now the vice president of the Austin Evertonians. Who would have believed there were Everton supporters in Texas? Football fans are like Israelis – they are everywhere a plane can take them. I have an Israeli friend who supports Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga and she saves up to travel to important matches there.
Football is an ice breaker. It has become a universal means of communication. In the days when I was bringing charitable funds to projects in east Jerusalem, my knowledge of which team was playing Bnei Sakhnin over the weekend, and where they stood in the league table, perceptibly changed teenage boys’ perception of me. And long, tedious taxi rides through London traffic to the airport were made more interesting on discovering that my Croatian driver had an expert knowledge of who would be Arsenal’s next manager.
Football fans are a classless society. The weekend match might be the highlight of a working person’s week, and that work could have been manual or academic or anything between. Famous intellectuals have written about it, leading directors have made films about it, novels have been written about it and serious journalists have studied it. TV journalist Tim Marshall has produced a book about football chants.
I like, “You’re nothing special; WE lose every week.” And the funniest and cleanest I have ever heard was at a Beitar Jerusalem match. A striker misses an easy goal. “You should have been a wedding photographer!” advised a voice from the crowd
If Marshall were to follow up with a study of team theme tunes, he would have to say that Liverpool is once again top of the leader board. “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” is a great choice because everybody knows the words and the tune, and when supporters are in full voice, it can fill a stadium. It is said that Liverpool supporters sign their letters, “Yours faithfully, YNWA.”
“I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles” brings on West Ham and “Red, Red Robbin,” Charlton. Ours is the theme tune from the old television series, “Z Cars.” It has no words. We save them for insulting ditties about Liverpool, all put to one side when tragedy strikes. The Everton team came on at Goodison Park to the strains of, “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” after the Hillsborough disaster when 96 Liverpool fans were crushed to death at a cup match.
In further solidarity, I will end with a famous quotation from Bill Shankley, a former Liverpool manager: “Football is not a matter of life and death,” he said. “It’s more important than that.” 

The writer is an author, former journalist and former head of the British Desk at the Jerusalem Foundation


Tags football Liverpool football club English Football
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is a serial deal-breaker - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El How will Israel remember the coronavirus when it's over? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by