The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Fake peace versus real peace

You can’t make peace with a country you are not at war with.

By RON KRONISH  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 18:27
Anwar Sadat, Jimmy Carter and Menachem Begin at the signing of the Camp David Accords in 1979 (photo credit: GPO)
Anwar Sadat, Jimmy Carter and Menachem Begin at the signing of the Camp David Accords in 1979
(photo credit: GPO)
 Fake peace versus real peace

Woe unto them that call evil good

And good evil;

Who present darkness as light

And light as darkness;

Who present bitter as sweet

And sweet as bitter!

(Isaiah 5:20)

I thought of this verse from the Biblical prophet Isaiah when I read about the speeches of #45 (the 45th president of the US, whose name I prefer not to use) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Instead of dealing with the raging economic and health crises in their countries during the weeks before Rosh Hashanah, they were both very busy trying to convince the world – through their spin tactics in the media – that they were engaged in making “peace” between the State of Israel and the small country in the Gulf region known as the United Arab Emirates, and the even smaller island nation of Bahrain.

But nothing could be farther from the truth. This was a “fake peace.” They knew it very well, but nevertheless they chose to try to deceive their citizens – which is their regular practice – even in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. I, for one, was not tricked by their spin, nor was I am impressed by their cliches.

Why is this a “fake peace” and not a real one? In contrast, what is a real peace about?

First of all: this is a fake peace because there was no war or conflict between Israel and these countries. You can’t make peace with a country you are not at war with.

Secondly, this was not peace with the UAE, but a “normalization of relations” between these two countries, and just an announcement of something to come with Bahrain. Normalization of relations is certainly a good thing, but it is not an end to a conflict. In the case of the UAE, there has already been business relations with companies in Israel for a long time.

Third, this is more of a “deal” (the American president’s favorite word) whereby some companies in the US, especially within the military-industrial complex, are going to make a lot of money by selling aircraft and other military hardware to the UAE. In some comments, the US president even admitted that it is about money.

Lastly, the timing of this deal was extremely transparent. It was clearly related to the elections in the US in fewer than two months, and to potential elections in Israel’s unstable and insane political environment. Don’t forget that the prime minister in Israel wasted most of the month of August in an internal political crisis, in which he and his cronies threatened us with elections every day.

What then are some examples of serious negotiations for real peace?

• Real peace was concluded when Menachem Begin, Jimmy Carter and Anwar Sadat negotiated and signed the Israel-Egypt peace treaty in March 1979, a peace accord signed by two countries which had fought four wars with each other!

• Real peace was accomplished with the negotiations between Israel and the leadership of the Palestinian people in 1993 that led to the Oslo Accords, which gave us some hope in the region for a few years that there could actually be a resolution of the seemingly intractable Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

• Real peace was achieved once again when Israel signed a peace treaty with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in October 1994, a peace accord that ended the armed conflict with Israel’s Arab neighbor to the east that had existed since 1948.

These are all examples of genuine efforts to reach peace agreements with countries or political entities which had previously been at war with one another.

In recent decades, the Israeli-Arab conflict has morphed into the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict. This is the conflict that must be resolved if we are to have peace with our neighbors. Ignoring it by diversionary tactics like the recent reality show on the balcony of the White House in an election year – in the midst of a pandemic – is like burying one’s head in the sand. It is simply another attempt to fool the media and the people.

Nevertheless, this is the policy of the American and Israeli governments at this time. Despite the brief mention of their desire to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the agreement between Israel and the UAE, everyone knows that this is totally lip service and that these current “leaders” have absolutely no intention of doing this. Instead, they have purposefully alienated and isolated the Palestinians, which reflects their real intentions, which are to continue the policies of creeping annexation and occupation rather than resolving the conflict with the Palestinians What we need is not grandiose shows and speeches in Washington DC, but honest politicians and diplomats who want to achieve real peace between peoples in conflict, for the sake of our children and grandchildren.
The writer is a retired lecturer, educator and inter-religious peace activist. His most recent book is ‘The Other Peace Process: Interreligious Dialogue, a View from Jerusalem’ (Hamilton Books, 2017). He is currently working on a new book about peace builders in Israel and Palestine. For more about him, see his website https://ronkronish.com 


Tags UAE Israel Israel-UAE peace agreement UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We need to hold the line despite dropping COVID-19 morbidity rate By JPOST EDITORIAL
Pamela Peled You gotta love the haredim By PAMELA PELED
Douglas Bloomfield Trump is using scare tactics and disruption for the 2020 election By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The Palestinians need a new strategy in relations with Israel By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by