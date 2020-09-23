The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

The Jewish Louis Vuitton

David Roytman transforms Judaica into luxury fashion

By ELI MANDELBAUM  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 20:33
David Roytman with Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar and Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin at his boutique in Moscow in 2019 (photo credit: Courtesy)
David Roytman with Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar and Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin at his boutique in Moscow in 2019
(photo credit: Courtesy)
For as long as he can remember, David Roytman knew he was a Jew. Born in 1979 in Soviet Odessa, his very name – the recognizably Jewish David – was a novelty in of itself in Communist Ukraine.

His early childhood was tragic and lonely; his parents divorced when he was only several months old, and shortly after his mother abandoned him in the care of her parents, traveling 800 kilometers away to Rostov to pursue her dream of studying medicine. In Odessa, the height of Ukrainian culture, she contended that her distinctly Jewish name thwarted every significant opportunity in life. Years later, she returned to her native city and child, yet with a new name and identity that would no longer mark her as a Jew.

At the age of nine, David had his first encounter with authentic Jewish life when he attended a Lag Ba’omer celebration on a yacht at the seaport, which was the only legal means of celebrating a Jewish holiday. The festivities drew several dozen Jewish men, “but this was the first time in my life that I saw men with kippot and tzitzit and heard Hebrew words rolling off people’s tongues,” Roytman reminisces. “This experience forged my first interest in the Jewish community and synagogue, which I began frequenting every Sunday to learn about my heritage.” As the youngster was increasingly exposed to an enthralling world of Judaism, he was invited to live in the home of the local spiritual leader, Rabbi Shia Geiser.

Some time later, Geiser’s father-in-law approached David with an offer he couldn’t refuse. As an activist in the Chernobyl Children campaign – a rescue project aimed at removing Jewish children from the region after the 1986 disaster and bringing them to Israel for medical care and, indirectly, drawing their parents to follow – he challenged him: “What are you doing here in Odessa? Come with me to Israel, to yeshiva.” Roytman was enchanted by the offer, and from there, events proceeded quickly. He eagerly got his picture taken in an outside mall, proudly sporting a kippah on his head, much to his grandmother’s dismay and protests. This same photo appeared in black-and-white on his first Soviet passport, and heralded his journey to the Holy Land, along with the transport of refugee Chernobyl children.

Eleven-year-old David spent his first few months in Israel along with the other new immigrants in an orphanage while beginning yeshiva studies in Kfar Chabad. He continued in a yeshiva in Kiryat Gat and then a higher yeshiva institute in Jerusalem, simultaneously completing his matriculation exams in a public high school, and receiving his coveted acceptance to an elite army unit as a lone soldier.

Following military service, David was relieved to rejoin civilian society and begin preparing for his entry into college. Yet his long-awaited freedom was short-lived, as only months after his discharge, he received a call up summoning him right back to service in the bloody 2002 Battle of Jenin.

With war behind him, Roytman accepted an intriguing offer to travel to the US on behalf of Ezra and recruit students for Russian-speaking Taglit (Birthright) missions. His English was rudimentary at best, but he was undaunted.

“The Russian Jewish community in America in the early 2000s numbered some million-and-a-half Jews, a population larger than the parallel Israeli-Russian population,” says Roytman. “During my very first week as an Ezra volunteer, I recruited 130 students, all of whom paid a deposit to register for our program in Israel. Yet at the time, Saddam Hussein rose to power in Iraq and began firing Scud missiles at Israel, effectively shelving all of Taglit’s plans, and that summer it was only a disappointing two groups of 15 kids who visited to discover the Holy Land and their heritage. Unwilling to concede defeat... the following summer, I flew again to the US, where I successfully recruited three full groups, or a total of 120 students.” Over the next 15 years, Roytman flew back and forth from Israel to the US, recruiting students for dozens of Taglit missions, and expanded the program, bringing a total of some 30,000 students to Israel. In a sweet twist of fate, it was through one of Taglit’s many missions Roytman met his wife, with whom they have four children.

Throughout his frequent travels representing Ezra and personal meetings with Jewish VIPs and wealthy donors who worked in posh offices in Manhattan, Roytman was frequently “perplexed by the fact that people would spend so much money on designer clothes, spend $500 on a pair of socks, but not spend a dime on their kippah. They’d cover their heads with a cheap shmattah instead of a respectable item to represent this Jewish badge of pride. This is something that I wanted to change, although at the time, I didn’t know how or what.” As the years marched on, and Roytman became a husband and father of two adorable children, he absorbed the reality that while recruiting for Ezra had its spiritual benefits, it wasn’t a practical or financially-viable career. Drawn to art and beauty from an early age, David returned to his childhood love of drawing, and began sketching original Judaica items and three-dimensional models of unusual kippot.

“I saw powerful businessmen walking the streets of downtown Manhattan and met with numerous wealthy Jewish donors, and it rubbed me all wrong to see them all dressed up in fancy suits and ties, driving luxury cars, and polishing off the effect with a crumpled rag slapped haphazardly on the head. I thought to myself, ‘A kippah is certainly more significant to a Jew than his socks,’ and this is what motivated me to invest my heart and soul to alter the status quo.” Identifying this niche, Roytman opened a small business designing and selling kippot. One day, an affluent Jewish investor noticed his online posting and persuaded Roytman to design an exclusive line of fashion kippot, committing to put up the funding.

“My superior in the IDF once told me, ‘if you want something done right, you have to do it yourself,’ and these were words that I chose to live by and carry with me into my company, David Roytman,” says the Odessan designer. “Over the years, I had many thoughts of how to decorate and diversify the world of Judaica, and how to elevate Judaica into the realm of luxury fashion. Design and drawing have always been my passions, and in 2015, I put those skills to use by fashioning the first luxury kippah prototype. It took three full months before we created a kippah that matched our philosophy and standards.” Many doubted his vision, he confesses, and skeptics dispensed dire warnings. “A kippah for $150? It will never sell!” Yet Roytman prevailed, and David Roytman items are in high demand. Each piece is handcrafted, with company artisans creating up to four kippot a day. The kippot are fashioned of exotic materials such as python, crocodile, ostrich or stingray, along with other classic materials, and company artists employ special laser engravings to apply the company’s unique design.

Five years after fashioning his first kippah prototype, David Roytman is the preeminent brand-name designer of luxury Judaica, boasting chic galleries in the ritziest areas of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, New York City, Toronto, London, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Odessa and Kiev. He partners with Valentino, another Russian Jewish designer, and has been given the moniker the ‘Jewish Louis Vuitton.’ His standard kippot sell for an astronomical $5,000 a piece, and he’s constantly seeking new means of expressing his love of art and Judaism.

Though he divides his time between his beloved Holy Land and native Ukraine, he built his Judaica factory in the heart of Odessa, which features his company’s flagship showroom and boutique. The Odessa seaport, he explains, has long been a city of art and culture, and it is likewise a city rich in Jewish culture. Furthermore, during the Communist reign, there were numerous illegal factories in the city that designed and produced brand-name clothing. Today, these items are imported from France and Italy, but many of the gifted designers and artists remained, leading to a plethora of talent Roytman recruited.

“Tragically, for many years, Soviet Jews were robbed of their freedom of religion, ashamed of their Jewish names and identities which they sought to hide at all costs,” he says. “Today, when we are free to exhibit our religion and faith, I feel that there is no place like Odessa to display this symbol of our faith with glory and pride!” 


Tags fashion israeli fashion designers Judaica
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In wake of normalization, will the Palestinians board the peace train? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by