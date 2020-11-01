The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem

Bloomfield Science Museum director wins international award

Maya Halevy was awarded the Beacon of the Year prize by the European Science Museum Organization.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 18:31
Maya Halevy (photo credit: BARUCH GIAN)
Maya Halevy
(photo credit: BARUCH GIAN)
Maya Halevy, director of Jerusalem's Bloomfield Science Museum, was awarded the Beacon of the Year prize by the European Science Museum Organization (ECSITE). 
"Perhaps most impressive about Maya winning this award was that the nomination came from peers outside her organization and was supported by a very broad range of people within the network," the organization noted during an award ceremony held last week as part of an online gathering of the Directors' Forum of science museums in Europe.
"She has tackled the complexities of working in such an area within her stride, always seeking to improve and inspire. Those who nominated Maya for the award explain that one of her most outstanding skills is "her generosity in sharing knowledge and resources, as well as her desire and ability to collaborate."
ECSITE incorporates 350 science museums and organizations from Europe, around the world and Israel. The Bloomfield museum has been a member of the organization since its founding. 
Halevy said she was "proud and excited" to accept the award. "It is a great honor for us as a museum. It delights me to see that our work is gaining this important international recognition thanks to our special approach in which every member of the museum staff is a partner." 
Halevy has been an active member of ECSITE since 1999. The Bloomfield Science Museum was founded in 1992 next to the Hebrew University Givat Ram campus. 


Tags Hebrew University museum Bloomfield Science Museum
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice has been achieved in the Labour Party By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Tourism in Abu Dhabi: A new Middle East By UDI SHAHAM
Eli Kavon Should Jews celebrate Balfour Day? By ELI KAVON
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
4 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by