The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem

Pro-Israel European politicians gather for online conference on Jerusalem

“We have been able to unite pro-Israel parliamentarians around the world and form one global voice in support of preserving the unity of Jerusalem.”

By MICHAEL STARR  
MARCH 14, 2021 22:40
Israel Allies Foundation Jerusalem Conference (photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel Allies Foundation Jerusalem Conference
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Allies of Israel from all over Europe gathered March 3rd for the online conference 'Jerusalem: Culture, Faith and Science.' 
The event was hosted by MEP Bert-Jan Ruissen and Slovakian MP Peter Kremsky, and organized in cooperation with the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF). The IAF coordinates the activities of Israel Allies Caucuses in parliaments around the world to promote communication between politicians that support Israel's existence. Ruissen is chairman of the European Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus, and Kremsky chairman of the sister Slovakian caucus.
The conference speakers highlighted the importance of Jerusalem's role in Jewish history and Israeli stewardship's contributions to the religious diversity and multi-faith access to key religious sites. "We should cherish the special character of Jerusalem in the future by not denying its past, and its 3000 years of Jewish history, which makes the city even more special." Said MEP Ruissen, "I
am convinced that only a democratic Israel can guarantee a viable way of life based on mutual respect for all major religions and cultures.”
With the recent move of the Czech diplomatic office to Jerusalem as a backdrop, Kremsky traced the longstanding connection between the Czech Republic and Jerusalem. Czechoslovakia opened its first consulate in Jerusalem in 1926, and President Masaryk was the first president to visit after World War I. "This is the part of our history that connects us to Jerusalem," said Kremsky. "I am thankful for these strong roots between our two countries and I hope this alliance will become even stronger in the coming years."
Discussion also settled on the challenges to Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem. "Today, we can hear voices trying to deny Israel's right to choose its own capital and trying to erase Jewish history from this city,"  Kremsky said. "I believe every sovereign country has the right to choose its capital. United Jerusalem has already been part of the modern Israeli state for 54 years. Since 1967 believers of all religions can freely worship in this city and visit their holy places. Throughout the years Israel has shown its capability to administer this city and its treasures.”
MK Matan Kahana, member of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, the 'sister-caucus' to the Israel Allies Caucuses, thanked the attendees and speakers for their supportive stance on Israel and Jerusalem. He emphasized the legal, moral, and historical connections that Israel, as the Jewish state, had to Jerusalem, and empowered their "...resolve to protect Jerusalem as the
eternal and undivided capital of Israel.”  


Tags East Jerusalem Jerusalem jerusalem divided Jerusalem Embassy Act West Jerusalem Jerusalem capital
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Letters to the Editor: March 15th, 2021

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

How can the Jewish people learn to sit with each other again - opinion

 By OMER YANKELEVITCH
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Take a stand against ICC politicization - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Yossi Klein Halevi

Israel Elections: Why I'm voting for Yair Lapid - opinion

 By YOSSI KLEIN HALEVI

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by