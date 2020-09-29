5G network officially launches across Israel

5G has officially launched in Israel, offering customers faster browsing speeds on their smartphones - if they can connect to it. Following some set backs over tenders and upgrades, the network officially launched across the county on Tuesday morning, carried by three providers: Parter, Hot Mobile and Pelephone, Geektime has reported. Communications Minister Yoaz Handal awarded the three companies licenses to operate the new network on Tuesday morning following the tender bids. Partner and Hot Mobile tendered together, while Pelephone submitted a separate tender. Unsuccessful parties included Cellcom, Golan Telecom and Expon. Partner and Hot Mobile have released two similar packages allowing customers access to the 5G network. The first offers 500GB of internet surfing for NIS 60 per month for five years, while the second offers 1 terabyte (1000GB) for NIS 70 a month on a five year contract. Together the providers claim to have installed 250 5G sites throughout Israel, with more being added regularly. Pelephone, meanwhile, is offering 200GB of net surfing for NIS 50 a month, or a package including 500GB of surfing for NIS 60 a month. It claims "hundreds of sites" have been constructed in 150 locations across Israel, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, Ra'anana, Dimona, Kiryat Shmona and more. According to the company, there is at least one 5G mast in every city and town in the country. Partner and Pelephone have further announced that customers who already own 5G enabled smartphones will be able to access the new network at no extra cost, an offering Hot has not made.
