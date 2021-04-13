Amazon, Hebrew University partner up to tackle quantum computing

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) established a quantum computing research agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday.AWS brings quantum computing researchers and engineers together to accelerate development on quantum computing algorithms and technology, a statement by HU said. “This is an ambitious project to forge new theory aimed at helping the world realize a scalable, universal quantum computer more quickly," said Profs. Nadav Katz at HU's Racah Institute of Physics. "Our goal is to promote entrepreneurship, as well as basic research, involving quantum technology."AWS also sponsors universities who are researching new domains of quantum computing, and most recently chose to bankroll a team of researchers at HU who are working on advancing the understanding of quantum gates, which are the the foundations for quantum computers."He are at a unique moment in the history of science, when abstract theoretical ideas can progress quickly to become pragmatic technology accessible through on-demand cloud services, with potentially enormous impact on human society over time," said lead researcher Professor Alex Retzker. "It is my great privilege to be part of this process.”Hebrew University has been working on gathering information on quantum technology since 2011, when it opened up its Quantum Information Science Center.
