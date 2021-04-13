The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Amazon, Hebrew University partner up to tackle quantum computing

AWS brings quantum computing researchers and engineers together to accelerate development on quantum computing algorithms and technology, a statement by HU said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 13, 2021 15:27
A handout picture from October 2019 shows a component of Google's Quantum Computer in the Santa Barbara lab, California, US. (photo credit: GOOGLE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A handout picture from October 2019 shows a component of Google's Quantum Computer in the Santa Barbara lab, California, US.
(photo credit: GOOGLE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) established a quantum computing research agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday.
AWS brings quantum computing researchers and engineers together to accelerate development on quantum computing algorithms and technology, a statement by HU said.
“This is an ambitious project to forge new theory aimed at helping the world realize a scalable, universal quantum computer more quickly," said Profs. Nadav Katz at HU's Racah Institute of Physics. "Our goal is to promote entrepreneurship, as well as basic research, involving quantum technology."
AWS also sponsors universities who are researching new domains of quantum computing, and most recently chose to bankroll a team of researchers at HU who are working on advancing the understanding of quantum gates, which are the the foundations for quantum computers.
"He are at a unique moment in the history of science, when abstract theoretical ideas can progress quickly to become pragmatic technology accessible through on-demand cloud services, with potentially enormous impact on human society over time," said lead researcher Professor Alex Retzker. "It is my great privilege to be part of this process.”
Hebrew University has been working on gathering information on quantum technology since 2011, when it opened up its Quantum Information Science Center.


Tags Hebrew University Jerusalem amazon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to stop the chatter about secret operations - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Dam crisis: Options at hand for Egypt - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

The onus is on Bennett to undo the divisions Netanyahu caused

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by