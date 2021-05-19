Aquarius Engines says it developed new Hydrogen engine model

Rosh Haayin-based Aquarius Engines said it developed a new Hydrogen engine that may make reliance on hydrogen fuel-cells and fossil fuel a thing of the past.As governments around the world prepare to eliminate fossil fuels, Aquarius Engines said its new engine's lightweight design and unique internal-gas-exchange-method would greatly reduce emissions and lower the global carbon footprint. The tiny 10 kg machine is based on the same technology as the company's original single-piston-linear-engine but operates exclusively on hydrogen. The company's findings were confirmed in third-party tests conducted by Austrian engineering firm AVL-Schrick, the company added.“It was always our dream at Aquarius Engines to breathe oxygen into hydrogen technology as the fuel of the future," said Said Gal Fridman, Chairman of Aquarius Engines. "From initial tests, it appears that our hydrogen engine, that doesn’t require costly hydrogen fuel-cells, could be the affordable, green and sustainable answer to the challenges faced by global transport and remote energy production. As the world moves away from fossil fuel, our new hydrogen engine could spark the dawning of the age of Aquarius.”Aquarius Engines recently announced partnership deals with Nokia in the field of remote communication and energy equipment management, in addition to establishing a subsidiary in Tokyo and partnering with Japanese auto-parts manufacturers TPR and Honda-affiliate Musashi Seimitsu.The original Aquarius Engines Generator was invented in 2014 and is designed to be used as an onboard power generator in a vehicle or as a stand-alone electricity generator. It is currently undergoing field tests in North America, Europe, Asia and Australasia, the company said. Unlike most conventional engines that are made of hundreds of parts, the Aquarius Engine has just twenty components and one moving part, the company said. The lightweight streamlined design makes it inexpensive and highly efficient with minimal need for maintenance, compared to traditional engines.
