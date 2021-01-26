Arab-Israeli entrepreneurs get boost, mentorship program

Arab Israeli entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to grow and further establish their businesses and companies through a new program called MoveUp, launching this week.

Established in partnership with the Citi Foundation and the British Embassy in Israel, the program will immerse the young entrepreneurs in everything they need to know to be successful in the fields of finance and business.

The program — an accelerator — will provide 10-12 entrepreneurs with two intense months of 12 virtual group sessions, exposing them to local and UK experts in the fields of finance, global markets, and intellectual property, among others. They will also be connected to potential investors. "Promoting values of diversity and inclusion is of great importance for the UK, and we are happy for the opportunity to assist and contribute to the promotion of these values in the Israeli tech ecosystem," said British Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigman.The program — an accelerator — will provide 10-12 entrepreneurs with two intense months of 12 virtual group sessions, exposing them to local and UK experts in the fields of finance, global markets, and intellectual property, among others. They will also be connected to potential investors.

Back in November, few alumni from the IDF Intelligence Corps 8200 cyber hacking unit, along with the Economy Ministry, launched Hybrid , a non-profit organization charged with bolstering and supporting Arab-led startups

"I believe in the power of technology and entrepreneurship as a catalyst for a diverse and inclusive society and as a tool to address social gaps, and I welcome the collaboration between Embassy and PresenTense on this mission," he said. "We look forward to continuing to work together for a diverse future in the Israeli tech sector."

The organization behind the initiative is called PresenTense, an Israeli non-profit focused on filling socio-economic gaps in the startup world.

They have previously ran MoveUp's predecessor, as well as an accelerator program for ultra-Orthodox women and for peripheral cities.

"This is how we level the playing field, create inclusiveness and reduce socio-economic inequalities in Israel," PresenTense's website states.

According to their numbers, PresenTense has 1,500 entrepreneurs under its wing, and its programs have led to the creation of 8,000 jobs.

"In these times of growing uncertainty and increasing social gaps between diverse communities in Israel, we are proud to launch MoveUp together with our partners to provide immediate support for Arab entrepreneurs, promoting them to take part in the ‘startup nation," added Khouloud Ayuti and Ariella Rosen, PresenTense's CEOs.