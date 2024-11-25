In Japan, robot dog owners bless their pets at Tokyo shrine

Robot pet owners brought their automated dogs for blessings at a traditional festival in Tokyo, ABC News reported on Thursday.

The coming-of-age festival, Shichi-go-san (seven-five-three), is celebrated in November and is typically attended by children and their parents.

Hiromi Inoue, a robot dog owner, told ABC News that, at first, she wanted a real dog but realized that a robotic dog offered certain advantages.

“There are a lot of issues with a real dog, such as having to take it for walks and not being able to take it on vacation,” Inoue said. “But with Aibo, I can take her on trips and go out regularly to places like restaurants. It’s a very thoughtful pet, and I really appreciate it.”

Studying robot companionship

Speaking to CBS News, Julie Robillard, a neuroscientist who studies social robots for children and seniors, said researchers are uncovering the exact nature of human-robot relationships, and the notion of machines as friends is not so farfetched.

Aibo is a companion robotic dog created by Sony and powered by AI technology, which builds its identity through its environment and relationships with humans, the Aibo website explained.

The dog retails for about $3,000, and accessories such as water and food bowls, dice, and paw pads for quieter footsteps are also available.

Other robotic animals range from an AI-powered fur ball called Moflin to a therapeutic seal called Paro.