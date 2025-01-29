Israeli gaming co Moon Active laying off up to 100

Israeli mobile games company Moon Active is reportedly implementing a round of layoffs in which between 50 and 100 employees will leave. The unicorn, with about 2,500 employees worldwide, is one of Israel's most secretive and profitable companies.

Moon Active, led by founder and CEO Samuel Albin has operated for years without public relations campaigns and media interviews.

Its lead game Coinmaster is responsible for an estimated astronomical annual revenue of $2 billion, with the company striving to repeat the success with other games.

The company is now undergoing a streamlining process, having not made any significant cuts throughout the war and in all likelihood that the company is currently shedding layers of dead wood that have accumulated. Sources believe that there are many layoffs of freelancers.

Reports about layoffs at Moon Active have also come from the company's other centers around the world. In Lithuania, for example, a local media outlet reported that 20 employees changed their LinkedIn status to "job seeking," most of whom worked in an office based on the acquisition of local startup Melsoft Games. An illustrative image indicating financial trouble for the Israeli economy. (credit: INGIMAGE)

According to LinkedIn, the layoffs appear to have come from many departments at the company: marketing, screenwriters, animators and artists. According to local media, in Lithuania alone, the workforce has been reduced by 16% over the past year.

Company statement

The company said: "Moon Active is one of the leading and most successful gaming companies in the world, which has grown significantly over the past few years and has made several mergers and acquisitions, and ended 2024 with record revenue of over $2 billion. During the first quarter of 2025, an organizational change was implemented, aligning the organizational structure with the company's strategy. The change included streamlining measures aimed at ensuring ongoing growth while continuing to present impressive financial results."