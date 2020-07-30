The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

As Congress takes on social media giants, Israeli expert advises caution

Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos presented congress with “a Cinderella story” Dr. Tehila Schwartz Altshuler told 'The Jerusalem Post.'

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 30, 2020 16:42
House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Chair David Cicilline speaks during a hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power", in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, US, July 29, 2020 (photo credit: GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Chair David Cicilline speaks during a hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power", in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, US, July 29, 2020
(photo credit: GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US Congress members faced four of the most powerful people in the world of big-data and social media on Wednesday and demanded answers. The four men were Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. For Bezos, who is estimated to be worth $116.9 billion and is the richest man on Earth, this was his first time facing Congress. 
Led by Congressman David Cicilline, members of the House Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law asked the four men a variety of questions, ranging in scope from how Facebook handles competition to how Google determines which emails end in the spam folder.
Congress is able to compel anyone in the US to appear and answer questions in front of it to determine which laws or actions should be taken. This power had been used, historically, to dismantle monopolies, fight organized crime and question Americans about their political beliefs. 
The US has an excellent track record of keeping big firms in line, Dr. Tehila Schwartz-Altshuler, head of the Information Age Program at the Israel Democracy Institute, told The Jerusalem Post. She cited the Bell Systems breakup of 1982 and how Microsoft was not allowed to assume control over search engines when they were first introduced. 
“These four companies seem to engage in different fields,” she told the Post. “Facebook connects people to people, Amazon connects people to products, Google connects people to information and Apple makes smartphones.” However, they all gather the personal information of those who use them, research it for their own needs, and sell it to third parties. 
“The line that sews together private data and competition is the most meaningful line in the early part of the 21st century,” Head of the Information Age Program at the Israel Democracy Institute Dr. Tehila Schwartz Altshuler told the 'Post.' (Credit: Israel Democracy Institute)“The line that sews together private data and competition is the most meaningful line in the early part of the 21st century,” Head of the Information Age Program at the Israel Democracy Institute Dr. Tehila Schwartz Altshuler told the 'Post.' (Credit: Israel Democracy Institute)
American scholar Shoshana Zuboff, who coined the term ‘Surveillance Capitalism’ to explain the meaning of this new economy, offered the example of how Facebook doesn’t “read” your posts but pays attention to your spelling and grammar. These indicators “tell it” more about you than you might think.
In Australia, it was leaked that Facebook told potential clients it knows the emotional cycle of 6.4 million young people, and is therefore able to guarantee its clients a near certainty of being able to sell their products to these users. 
Zuboff further presented Pokemon Go as a real-world data-gathering test designed to find out how to digitally control the behavior of large groups of people and sell that to companies. For example, making sure that a fast-food restaurant is present during the game at a point when most members of the group are hungry.
Such secretive data-gathering processes are meant to create paths to bypass the user’s capacity to think and shape her or his own will. Regarding big-data companies, “the only thing they fear,” she told the UK’s Channel Four, “is the law.”
Schwartz-Altshuler said that, while privacy is a vital concern, another issue is competition. On Wednesday, Rep. Jerry Nadler confronted Zuckerberg over his decision to buy Instagram, claiming that Facebook was buying out its competitors. Zuckerberg didn’t deny this, but pointed out that the Federal Trade Commission agreed to the deal. 
“When they buy out their competitors, they do two things,” Altshuler explained, “they increase wages in the workplace, meaning smaller companies can’t compete with the salaries being offered, and they make sure the future of the technology bends in their direction.” 
She pointed to how all four men presented Congress with a “Cinderella” story about how their companies overcame hardships and are essentially an American success story. She noted they were not above hinting to Congress that, should it curb their power, Chinese tech-giants may replace them.
According to Zuboff, in China, it’s clear who controls the data – the Chinese Communist Party.   
Privacy activist Jaron Lanier, who has deleted all of his social media accounts, explained that it is possible to imagine another way of doing social media.
“We could agree to pay them a monthly fee, as we do to watch Netflix, and gain our privacy back,” he told Channel Four. “Or we could decide as a society that social networks are a public right, like libraries.” Meaning, there won’t be a company selling your info to a third party, just like a library doesn’t sell your take-out list to a third party. 
Rep. Gregory Steube asked Pichai why his congressional campaign’s emails to supporters were blocked or sent to the spam folder, to which the CEO of Google responded that “there's nothing in the algorithm that has anything to do with political ideology,” CNN reported. 
For Schwartz-Altshuler, such questions are not as important as the larger issues presented. She lauded Cicilline for being “extremely well prepared” for the event and said that, as dramatic as the hearing was, “the real issue is what Congress will recommend down the line.” 
“The line that sews together private data and competition is the most meaningful line in the early part of the 21st century,” she told the Post. “The hand that controls it will have both wealth and immense power.”     


Tags Facebook congress google social media amazon Apple
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Marcel Adams: A hundred years of loving Israel and life By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by