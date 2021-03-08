Axis Tel Aviv conference to connect startups and investors online

Among the keynote speakers will be Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of the World's Leading Luxury Vehicle Corporation Mercedes-Benz and Chairman of the parent company Daimler, and technology and media expert Michael Wolf, CEO of the consulting firm Activate, who will present his annual forecast for technological developments in the field of media and entertainment. Legendary investors Alan Patricof, founder of venture capital funds Greycroft and Apax partners, and Bill Reichert, a partner in the Pegasus fund, will also deliver Masterclasses at the event.

The conference will focus on mobility, retail, fintech and cyber, and media and entertainment, all hot fields that are experiencing significant disruption. 15 selected Israeli start-ups in those fields will present their solutions to panels of investors who specialize in the various fields.

The conference is limited to 300 people, including more than 50 international investors and senior innovation managers in corporations from about 20 countries.

"Every year, the conference closes with significant financial investments and strategic collaborations are formed, which help Israeli start-ups to break into the international arena successfully and safely, thus joining the leading growth locomotive of the Israeli economy," said Ed Frank, CEO of Axis Innovation. "2021 is a year full of challenges worldwide and therefore full of tremendous opportunities. Significant leaps in transportation, retail, fintech and cyber, as well as media and entertainment. The great interest in the conference from foreign investors indicates that they believe and are interested in investing in innovative Israeli technology companies, whose solutions will help people and companies around the world progress and develop rapidly to overcome the Corona plague. "

The Axis Tel Aviv 2021 International Innovation Conference will be held this year on March 17, for the 8th time in a row and for the first time as an online event. The conference, organized by Axis Innovation, is designed to promote investments, deals and collaborations between innovative and promising Israeli technological start-ups, and over 50 senior investors from international venture capital funds and leading international corporations, who come to do business.