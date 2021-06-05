The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

BGU researchers use flying robots to emit emotions from subjects - study

The researchers conducted two different studies that use robotic facial expressions that are able to depict human emotions, which are then presented on drones

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 5, 2021 00:47
A ROBOT is pictured as activists from the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots stage a protest at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin last year. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A ROBOT is pictured as activists from the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots stage a protest at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin last year.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Ben-Gurion University came out with a new study on Wednesday that examines people's emotional reactions to facial expressions that are depicted on flying drones, according to a press release by the university. 
The university stated that the end-goal is to promote social acceptance of these high-tech robots
The video that shows how the research is conducted is shown below:
The researchers conducted two different studies that use robotic facial expressions that are able to depict human emotions, which are then presented on drones.
The faces that are shown on these robots are able to present multiple emotions such as surprise, anger, disgust and joy, which is done by using facial features using the movement of the eyes, pupils, eyebrows and mouth.
For example, a drone emitting a sad face may bring out empathy of the participant of the study. Of all the emotions, disgust was the only one not recognizable by the participants of the study. 
“There is a lack of research on how drones are perceived and understood by humans. For the first time, we showed that people can recognize different emotions and discriminate between different emotional intensities,” says Prof. Jessica Cauchard together with Viviane Herdel of BGU’s Magic Lab. 
Chucard also said that participants were "further affected by the drone and presented different responses, including empathy, depending on the drone’s emotion.” She went on to say that participants would even stories around the emotion that the robot presents. 
The researchers also promoted the idea of using anthropomorphic features  in order to enhance the drones' acceptability for use as emotional support.


Tags scientific study robot robotics Ben Gurion University drone research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Fight for legitimacy in the battle of Israeli-Palestinian narrative

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Bennett-Lapid coalition is a historic opportunity for Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Bennett-Lapid coalition is end of PM Netanyahu

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

A message for President-elect Isaac Herzog - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
3

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
4

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
5

Study identifies antibody from common cold infection that reacts to COVID

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by