BGU researchers use flying robots to emit emotions from subjects - study

Ben-Gurion University came out with a new study on Wednesday that examines people's emotional reactions to facial expressions that are depicted on flying drones, according to a press release by the university. The university stated that the end-goal is to promote social acceptance of these high-tech robots. The video that shows how the research is conducted is shown below:The researchers conducted two different studies that use robotic facial expressions that are able to depict human emotions, which are then presented on drones. The faces that are shown on these robots are able to present multiple emotions such as surprise, anger, disgust and joy, which is done by using facial features using the movement of the eyes, pupils, eyebrows and mouth. For example, a drone emitting a sad face may bring out empathy of the participant of the study. Of all the emotions, disgust was the only one not recognizable by the participants of the study.
"There is a lack of research on how drones are perceived and understood by humans. For the first time, we showed that people can recognize different emotions and discriminate between different emotional intensities," says Prof. Jessica Cauchard together with Viviane Herdel of BGU's Magic Lab. Chucard also said that participants were "further affected by the drone and presented different responses, including empathy, depending on the drone's emotion." She went on to say that participants would even stories around the emotion that the robot presents. The researchers also promoted the idea of using anthropomorphic features in order to enhance the drones' acceptability for use as emotional support.