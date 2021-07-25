The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology Business And Innovation

Medical cannabis social networking app launches in Israel

The app is part of Belong.Life's network of medical apps aimed at improving quality of life.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 25, 2021 22:35
medical marijuana 311 (photo credit: AP)
medical marijuana 311
(photo credit: AP)
Good news for Israel's medical cannabis patients: you now have an app.
EcoCaNN was launched in Israel on Sunday morning, and allows medical cannabis patients to consult with doctors who specialize in the field  and engage in forums with other patients.
The doctors quote reliable sources to answer patients' questions. However, according to a press release by the company, they shouldn't be used as an official medical opinion. 
The app, the first of its kind in Israel, was created by international pharmaceutical company MediCane, which engages in the research and development of cannabis-based medications. Building off the telemedicine trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it should reduce the waiting time to see a specialist doctor, as they're now available 24/7. 
"EcoCaNN is a place where patients can enter in complete anonymity, receive answers to medical questions and information from leading medical professionals in their field, share experiences, consult and receive information from patients like them," Yossi Ben Amram, founding partner and CEO of MediCane said.
"The community created in the app makes accessible the benefits of the wisdom of the masses, which include a listening ear and mutual help. During the [COVID-19 pandemic], we have seen a massive shift of patients using digital technologies in healthcare as well, and so far we have received exciting and enthusiastic responses from app users," Amram added.
The app is free to use and is based on a secure platform, according to the press release. All information in the app is protected and remains anonymous. 
It's part of Belong.Life's network of medical apps. The company seeks to improve quality of life and care through technology, services, data and AI, according to their website. It will be released in English in select countries and in other languages of countries that allow the use of medical cannabis at a later date. It was already launched in Canada in early 2021 
Patients can upload medical files, appointments and tests anonymously to the app. There are plans to upload data from clinical trials for cannabis medications, according to the press release. 
"In addition to supporting patients and their families, EcoCaNN uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze the vastly accumulated information anonymously and conduct various studies on topics of interest to physicians and especially patients themselves, in order to improve and assist in treatment and to intelligently direct research and drug-based research efforts to better meet the medical needs of the patient population," Ziv Aviram, Founding Partner and Chairman of MediCane said.
The app is available on Google Play for Android and the App Store for Apple. 


Tags medical marijuana israel Cannabis app
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

For Israel, Olympics always carry extra emotional baggage - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: Between Ben & Jerry’s and ‘Ahed’s Knee’

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s bad for Israel when the US has a dim view of itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs

Has the IDF lost the willingness to fight? - opinion

 By HILLEL FRISCH
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by