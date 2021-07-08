Liberman's structural reforms: Infrastructure, bureaucracy and cannabis

Converting offices to apartments, promoting cannabis exports , and reducing bureaucracy are some of the things Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman has planned for the coming years, In preparation for passing a state budget, Liberman presented to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a long list of structural changes that will be part of the economic plan for the years 2021-2022.

Israel has not had a state budget since mid-2018 due to political gridlock, and Liberman has stressed that passing a budget by November is his top priority. The plan includes many of the points that Liberman has repeated numerous times since taking office last month, as well as several surprises.

The Finance Ministry explained that the program is based on three main principles: encouraging employment and investing in human capital; Investment in transportation, housing, energy and technology infrastructures; And promoting growth in the private and government sector, such as handling regulation, competitiveness, upgrading public services, streamlining the public sector and more.

Following are the main points of the plan:

Reducing the cost of living, by easing import regulations and honoring foreign certifications, so that a product that complies with European regulation and is marketed in Europe can be sold in Israel without further bureaucracy.

Making the banking system more open, transparent and competitive.

Improving the job market, including improvements to the vocational training system. The government has set a target of increasing hi-tech sector jobs from 10% to 15% of the entire workforce.

Promoting the growth of Israel's hi-tech industry and technological leadership by approving a national AI program, simplifying and removing bureaucratic barriers, participating in the EU's R&D program, and approving a plan to increase knowledge transfer from academia to industry.

Converting tens of millions of square meters of unused office space into residences, creating new housing options new employment centers.

Reducing regulation and bureaucracy by establishing a new regulatory authority that would work to eliminate "problematic" regulations and set guidelines for smart governance.

Reducing the costs and burdens of obtaining business licensing in different fields.

Streamlining the licensing process in the construction industry.

Promoting digitization of government services and information, including a zero paper reform that would eliminate the need for government bodies to communicate by postal mail, saving the taxpayer up to NIS 200 million a year.

Encouraging the development of Israel's medical cannabis industry by removing barriers to export.

Improving Israel's prison system with more modern facilities, as well providing for greater possibilities of release by electronic restraint.

Adopting a new approach to fire regulations in businesses, schools, and other buildings.

Streamlining the legal system using technology, and replacing thousands of suits between insurance companies and leasing companies with a mandatory arbitration procedure. Today, the average civil procedure in Israel lasts 1000 days and costs about 25% of the value of a claim.

Encouraging a switch to green energy by creating new green facilities, removing regulatory barriers, and preparing and implementing a new energy infrastructure.

Improving public transportation by reducing regulation of public and private transport options, streamlining the use of public transport routes, highways and improving traffic signs. Approvals for certain public-private partnership (PPP) roads will also be pushed through.

Approving the massive NIS 150 billion metro project in the center region to improve the transportation infrastructure.