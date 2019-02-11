The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Port-TLV Project launched in LA

The project is represented in the U.S. by Hollywood realtor Mauricio Umansky and is the first Israeli project that the prominent real estate agent has handled.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
FEBRUARY 11, 2019 10:17
Mauricio Umansky and David Parnes (photo credit: THE AGENCY)
Mauricio Umansky and David Parnes
(photo credit: THE AGENCY)
A group of leading Los Angeles Jewish business figures recently gathered in Beverly Hills to launch the Port-TLV Project, a luxury residence and hotel project at the Tel Aviv Port. Marketing Vice-President of the project Lee Ziv, came especially from Israel for the launch. The project, part of the Hagag group, is represented in the US by Hollywood realtor Mauricio Umansky and is the first Israeli project that the prominent real estate agent has handled.

Lee ZIV and Nahum Precel General Manager-UMT MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK LA (Credit: The Agency)Lee ZIV and Nahum Precel General Manager-UMT MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK LA (Credit: The Agency)
The businessmen Shabi Cohen, Eli Tene, Lee Ziv and Tene jr (Credit: The Agency)The businessmen Shabi Cohen, Eli Tene, Lee Ziv and Tene jr (Credit: The Agency)

The Port-TLV project, designed by architect Ilan Pivko, is being built at the main entrance to the port, and consists of a 10-story luxury tower with 39 apartments, a boutique hotel and extensive commercial space, as well as a spa and wellness center.


