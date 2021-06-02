Can a map of the immune system cure disease?

Artificial intelligence combined with data can help cure disease through the mapping of the immune system, explained Immunai CEO and co-founder Noam Solomon at the Global Investment Forum.

"We have generated tens of millions of clinically annotate immune cells from thousands of patients, and put them in one huge map, mining it with artificial intelligence and ML," he said.

Among the questions that can be answered is the question of why some patients respond to therapy and others do not. Technology allows for the era of precision medicine, that relies on big data of biological and clinical data, he said.

The normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, he said, has helped expand options for cooperation particularly with UAE hospitals and medical centers.

"It is a great time to live, we lived growing up with the peace agreement with Jordan and had been waiting for the next thing to happen," Solomon said.

He is hoping that things are "now moving in the right direction" between the Arab world and Israel.

