The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

COROBOT: Fighting COVID with robotics

The COROBOT-2 prototype is enhanced to be able to navigate alone while seeing and reading signs marked with QR codes placed throughout the hospital.

By SARAH HERSHENSON  
JANUARY 7, 2021 10:53
THE PROTOTYPE of COROBOT – the dedicated robot at Rambam Hospital (photo credit: TIRTSA HOCHBERG)
THE PROTOTYPE of COROBOT – the dedicated robot at Rambam Hospital
(photo credit: TIRTSA HOCHBERG)
‘In March 2020, the citizens of the State of Israel entered a time of ‘war,’” relates Tirtsa Hochberg, who is lead mentor of the Galaxia Robotics team in memory of David Zohar at Hebrew Reali School in Haifa. “When in a war mode, we in Israel know how to unite and get things done.”
She and the team members of Galaxia made a significant contribution in building a robot to assist in fighting the COVID-19 war.
In March 2020, COVID-19 was an unknown challenge. Two situations presented themselves at the outset. The need for sterile isolation wards for COVID-19 patients, and protection of medical teams that are at the forefront.
The Rambam Health Care Campus approached the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology’s Prof. Alon Wolf, founder and director of the Technion Biorobotics and Biomechanics lab, and Prof. Gil Yudilevitch of the aerospace engineering faculty at the Technion, who became project coordinator. The mission was to answer the need for a dedicated robot at Rambam Hospital. This robot would serve in the coronavirus ward, deliver food and medicine and transport medical equipment to and from the ward.
 “Prof. Wolf and Prof. Yudilevitch turned to our robotics team in the Reali school,” explains Hochberg, “because they knew we would be able to provide proof of concept, and build the robot prototype Rambam Hospital needed. Moreover, they knew we had the parts available and could build it fast.”
“The feeling of solidarity was important,” Hochberg tells the Magazine. “We were three organizations – Rambam, the Technion, and the Galaxia team at the Reali school – working together for the good of our country.
“To widen our pool of expertise, we gathered past members of our robotics club, and even parents and mentors. Within two weeks, we completed the first prototype and gave the initial demonstration at Rambam. They were impressed and asked us to keep working with them.”
Prototype 1 of COROBOT is mounted on a bi-level, stainless-steel serving cart and is directed remotely by hospital staff with a joystick or phone application. The COROBOT-2 prototype, developed a month later, is enhanced to be able to navigate alone while seeing and reading signs marked with QR codes placed throughout the hospital.
“We can manage and drive it from far away,” explains Hochberg. “We also added an interface and mounted a tablet on its upper tray, enabling fluent communication between the patients and staff.”
“We envision,” Yudilevitch says, “future models of COROBOT will be able to measure and transfer the vital signs of the patient.”
“Currently, COROBOT is a limited edition,” Hochberg clarifies. “We have not found the manufacturer to build this robot in quantity, and provide the necessary service, instruction and maintenance. However, we created the data and prototype. We are proud to provide the innovation to fulfill the need now and for the future.”
“The COROBOT is not a replacement for doctors and nurses, only an aid for their work and safety,” stresses Hochberg. “From my point of view, it was a maturing experience for the Galaxia Robotics team at Reali school. This time, we developed a robot not for a prestigious competition but to assist in a critical, real life situation.


Tags rambam hospital robot Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid third lockdown, haredi sector must keep schools closed

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Center Field: Jewish genius appreciates genius Jews

 By GIL TROY
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

 By ORIT FARKASH-HACOHEN
Nadav Tamir

Restoring Iran nuclear deal is good for Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by