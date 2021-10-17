The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Entrepreneur Amir Belson joins forces with GIBF

“My activity has focused so far mainly on the American market. However, for many years, I was looking for the right pathway to operate in China, the fastest-growing medical device market."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 17, 2021 21:38
Guangzhou Sino-Israel Bio-industry Investment Fund partners. From left: Prof. Shlomo Noy, Avner Lushi, Dr. Shuki Gleitman. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Guangzhou Sino-Israel Bio-industry Investment Fund partners. From left: Prof. Shlomo Noy, Avner Lushi, Dr. Shuki Gleitman.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Entrepreneur Dr. Amir Belson has announced that he will join the Guangzhou Sino-Israel Bio-industry Investment Fund (GIBF), under the management of Dr. Shuki Gleitman, Prof. Shlomo Noy and Avner Lushi.
Belson is the founder of numerous successful medical device companies, such as Neoguide Systems (acquired by Intuitive Surgical in 2009), Vascular Pathways (acquired by CR Bard in 2014), Zipline Medical (acquired by Stryker in 2019), Qool Therapeutics, Radiaction Medical and Emboline. He also serves as an independent board member at a number of prominent Israeli companies such as GI View and Ceretrieve.
GIBF is a Chinese medical investment fund established in 2016 in partnership with the Government of Guangzhou, the capital of Southern China. The first fund, which is valued at about $100 million, has so far made 12 investments in Israeli medical device and digital health companies. 
GIBF recently announced it was closing its second fund, which was planned to amount to about $300 million and will focus on Western pharmaceutical companies that develop innovative drugs in phase 2-3 of clinical trials.
As part of the collaboration announced Sunday, GIBF invested in two of Belson’s new companies: $4 million in Modular Surgical, which develops innovative endoscopic tools including for robotic surgeries; and $3.5 million in Follisave, which develops a novel solution for preventing hair-loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, especially women with breast cancer.
Representatives from the Israel-Guangzhou Investment Group, Guangzhou Life-Sciences Incubator, Huangpu District and the Haifa municipality sign a collaboration agreement, November 21, 2018 (credit: AVRAHAM ELIEZER FOURKASH)Representatives from the Israel-Guangzhou Investment Group, Guangzhou Life-Sciences Incubator, Huangpu District and the Haifa municipality sign a collaboration agreement, November 21, 2018 (credit: AVRAHAM ELIEZER FOURKASH)
“My activity has focused so far mainly on the American market. However, for many years, I was looking for the right pathway to operate also in China, which is the fastest growing medical device market worldwide,” Belson said. 
“When I met with GIBF people I realized this is the best model currently available for foreign medical device companies to remove concerns regarding their IP protection, while building their own value in the huge Chinese market and not giving it away early in the process in favor of a local partner.”
Noy, who will serve as a board member on behalf of GIBF in the two companies, added: “We are proud of the collaboration with an entrepreneur on the scale of Dr. Belson, that illustrates the power of our investment model. The Covid-19 pandemic not only did not stop us, but actually highlighted the fact that our set-up is one of the only ones currently capable of executing cross-border transactions in China.”


Tags health China medicine hi-tech Entrepreneur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's snub is shameful to himself, but also to the country

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jenny Aharon New

The Israeli-Polish rift can only be repaired by talking - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON
Itamar Marcus

A US consulate in Jerusalem will re-divide the city - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman

The Knesset needs an Aliyah Committee - opinion

 By DOV LIPMAN
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by