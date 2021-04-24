HUJI announces Dutch partnership to develop machine-learning algorithms

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem announced last Tuesday that it will be collaborating with Gamgee, an Amsterdam-based team of software developers and smart home specialists in a joint-innovation effort to develop machine-learning algorithms, the University announcied in a press release earlier this week. Gamgee will be working with Yissum, the technology transfer company developed by Hebrew University to begin working on algorithms that would protect smart homes and "enable identification of IoT devices to better protect and integrate diverse systems," the statement added. AI-driven lightweight algorithms that are able to identify, authenticate and protect all connected devices on the home network," he adds. In addition, last Friday, the Hebrew University presented its new Academic Center for Sustainability, which would focus on sustainability research with the Green Campus initiative at the university.Both groups have the similar goal of being coming up with a method that could overcome media access control randomization while maintaining high standards of data privacy. “The supposed goal of the randomization of the digital identity of connected smart devices is to improve data privacy. However, randomizing a few smart devices has practical implications for other devices and Wi-Fi network at home," said Shaul Levi, the Chief Innovation Officer of Gamgee. "Gamgee , along with the researchers of Hebrew University, are developing
