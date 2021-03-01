The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

IAI attempting to make AI a game-changer in space, military systems

IAI is not the only defense company in Israel that has recognized the growing importance of AI in the future battlefield.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
MARCH 1, 2021 05:03
IAI CEO Boaz Levy and Matrix CEO Moti Gutman. (photo credit: ISRAEL HADARI)
IAI CEO Boaz Levy and Matrix CEO Moti Gutman.
(photo credit: ISRAEL HADARI)
Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and big data will have a significant role in space technology and defense systems developed by the Israel Aerospace Industries' (IAI) in the near future.
A new collaboration with Matrix, announced last week, suggests that IAI is looking to expand its operations and develop new automated systems for its various space technology programs, as well as for its defense systems aimed at providing a comparative advantage for troops on the future battlefield. 
Matrix is an Israeli company that specializes in "providing comprehensive multi-disciplinary consulting services." With over 20 years of experience and with more than 10,000 employees across the globe, the company  is considered one of Israel's leading strategic consultants for technological-based solutions. The company's Defense Branch has  worked with the IDF on various projects in the past and serves the Israeli defense establishment at large.  
The agreement signed between IAI and Matrix includes the establishment of an R&D center that will focus on developing technologies based on AI, machine learning and big data and integrating them into existing systems. The center's first projects will attempt to integrate AI-based solutions in automated systems for identifying targets on the battlefield in real time. 
The IAI has been working with and developing AI technology for years. However, the new center will allow the company to dramatically expand its existing R&D capacity in various fields and to pursue projects that had previously been impossible. The center will be operated by a team comprised of both IAI and Matrix specialists from various fields of expertise. 
Inbal Kreiss, head of innovation at IAI's Missiles & Space Division, noted the practical benefits that this new collaboration between IAI and Matrix will have on the company's future endeavors.
"This collaboration is part of new innovation processes being promoted by the IAI with the purpose of developing and integrating novel technologies, increasing the financial and technological value of our projects and creating new impacts on operational systems used by our clients," Kreiss said. 
"Expanding our current AI capabilities will allow us to improve the tactical capabilities of troops on the battlefield in a more automated way, which is less susceptible to human errors - a significant advantage on the future battlefield." 
Kreiss' remarks correspond with various estimations that point to a growing uncertainty regarding the nature of the conflicts that Israel may need to face in the near future. Drones, cyber warfare and biological warfare all threat to change the battlefield as we know it and to pose new and unexpected threats to troops on the ground. Considering the endless streams of data that operators of military systems must process at any given time, big data and AI can go a long way in analyzing a battlefield while considering unexpected factors, thus improving response time and potentially saving lives. 
Head of IA research at Matrix's Defense Branch, Ron Barak, noted the advantages that Matrix's experience in AI R&D brings to the table. 
"For several years now, Matrix has been developing a research center focusing on AI research and deep learning in particular," Barak said. "Matrix's solutions are integrated in a number of information and digital transformation channels [...] we firmly believe that joint R&D conducted by specialists from IAI together with researchers and experienced developers from Matrix will lead to groundbreaking  achievements in IAI's operations," he concluded. 
But IAI is not the only defense company in Israel that has recognized the growing importance of AI in the future battlefield.  
In December last year, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems unveiled a technological breakthrough aimed at improving the ability to engage enemy targets through AI and Automatic Target Recognition (ATR.) The system is expected to be integrated in the IDF's ground forces units.
And in other AI-related news, an Israeli technology company called AIDOC Medical has recently announced the launch of the first ever AI-based notification system that facilitates rapid risk assessment and medical care coordination for high-risk pulmonary embolism patients.


Tags IDF cyber warfare Artificial intelligence innovation Israel Aerospace Industries
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government rules on the coronavirus have been a farce

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nadav Tamir

The harmful effect of despair on Israel’s Left - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
David Wolpe

Parashat Tetzaveh: Character, clothing and masks

 By DAVID WOLPE
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

Purim: A four-point plan for embracing uncertainty - comment

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
3

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
5

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by