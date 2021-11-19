The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

IAI, UAE's EDGE announce tech cooperation on final day of Dubai Air Show

In addition, the two defense tech companies signed an MoU to establish a maintenance center for several IAI systems in the United Arab Emirates.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 19, 2021 21:40
(L-R) Yehuda Lahav EVP Marketing IAI, Boaz Levy, President and CEO of IAI, HE Faisal Al Bannai CEO and Managing Director, EDGE Omar AL Zaabi, Senior VP Head of program Acquisition (photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)
(L-R) Yehuda Lahav EVP Marketing IAI, Boaz Levy, President and CEO of IAI, HE Faisal Al Bannai CEO and Managing Director, EDGE Omar AL Zaabi, Senior VP Head of program Acquisition
(photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)
Israel Aerospace Industries and EDGE, an Emirati advanced tech company, signed a deal on Thursday to cooperate on the development of unmanned surface vessels (USVs).
The USVs to be developed by IAI and EDGE will be able to operate remotely, semi-autonomously or completely autonomously. They will offer "unique capabilities in terms of modularity, payload, range, maneuverability and performance," the companies stated.
They would be able to be used for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, mine detection and sweeping, and as a deployment platform for certain types of aircraft. Commercially, it would be able to be customized for oil and gas exploration among several other capabilities.
In addition, the two defense tech companies signed an MoU to establish a maintenance center for several IAI systems in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The new maintenance center, which will hold some of IAI's most advanced electro-optics systems, will also look to advance marketing of these systems in the UAE.
People walk past the Israeli display during the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/STAFF) People walk past the Israeli display during the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/STAFF)
The partnership was announced on the final day of the 2021 Dubai Air Show.
"It is an important milestone for EDGE to forge collaborations with leading defense players such as IAI to strengthen our advanced technology portfolio," said EDGE Group Managing Director and CEO Faisal Al Bannai.
"We are proud to join hands with EDGE in this endeavor, which is another step towards our growing efforts and partnership in the region," President and CEO of IAI Boaz Levy stated.
"Localization and cooperation are central and critical to our UAE strategy’s success," he added.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Israel United Arab Emirates Middle East Israel Aerospace Industries drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Oaknin affair shows the value of quiet diplomacy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

IDF is no longer a people’s army, time to pay soldiers better - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.
4

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by