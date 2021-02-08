IAI unveils groundbreaking aerial surveillance system - watch

WASP’s coverage area and resolution changes according to its platform and operating altitude.Mounted on a tactical UAV, such as the BirdEye 650D, WASP covers two square kilometers in optimal resolution to detect all types of moving targets. When mounted on a male UAV such as the Heron 1, the coverage area expands over 15 square kilometers to detect mostly vehicle size objects and the like, the company said.
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) unveiled its new WASP surveillance system on Monday.
The new system provides a high-resolution situational awareness picture of moving targets day and night and within a wide-area of interest.
“Utilizing state-of-the-art [Earth observation] EO and [infrared] IR sensors, [artificial intelligence] AI algorithms and adaptive rule engines, the system captures large areas in high revisit rate, to track, identify and alert the system operator of moving targets that correlate with mission requirements and objectives," the IAI said in a statement. "Compact, light-weight, and requiring low power consumption, WASP complies with a wide range of aerial platforms such as tactical UAVs, drones, fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, or tethered surveillance balloons.”
"The development of WASP exemplifies IAI's novel strategy of ISR systems development, intelligence and information fusion capabilities," said IAI Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Military Aircraft Group Moshe Levy. "By providing a highly detailed intelligence picture in a wide area, WASP provides excellent two-layer situational awareness that comprises both visual and intelligence information. As a compact and light system, it can be mounted on a range of platforms to provide strong intelligence capabilities already on the tactical level."