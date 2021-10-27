Intel launches new 12th Gen Core Processors, developed in Israel

Chip-maker giant Intel launched on Wednesday its 12th Gen Intel Core Processors, developed over the course of three years by 1,000 Intel Israel engineers and other teams worldwide.

Also known as Alder Lake processors, this line will include the Core i9 12900K, the world's premiere gaming PC processor, and is touted as a " blue-and-white " product.

These processors will be able to operate on Windows, Linux and Chrome, making them usable by what is estimated by Marketshare to be 91% of the global PC market, and are expected to see widespread use worldwide.

Intel is touting the Alder Lake processors as an incredible technological achievement due to their ability to run games 20% faster than the Rocket Lake processors launched at the start of 2021 and promising a significantly higher quality of performance compared to AMD's 5950X processor. They provide a maximum turbo speed of 5.2 GHz and come equipped with 16 cores and 24 threads, helping to cut down on loading times and boosting the ability of PCs to run multiple apps simultaneously.

But rather than just being ideal for gaming, these processors are also ideal for video editing and content creation. The Alder Lake processors promise 36% faster image editing speed and an 81% boost in video editing, making it optimized for the era of TikTok and YouTube.

Intel engineers behind the new Alder Lake processors. (credit: Ehud Fallik)

These achievements were made in part due to the revolutionizing efforts of the Intel Israel development team, improving the architecture with designed large, performance cores and small, efficient cores.

The efficient core provides 40% more performance while consuming the same power as the Sky Lake. The performance core provides the topmost CPU performance ever developed by Intel. The company is confident their new performance level sets the standard for the next decade of computing.

"On top of providing the foremost performance ever designed by Intel, Alder Lake's Performance Cores also represent the largest performance leap in over a decade," explained Core CPU chief architect Adi Yoaz, who designed the performance core.

"The smaller cores, too, provide significant value to users as they assume responsibility for the computing tasks running in the background (such as scanning for viruses) while the performance cores direct their attention to heavy application workloads (such as graphics-intensive games). In this way, the smaller cores help the user perform several tasks simultaneously, saving the stronger cores needed to participate in every computing task."

The company projects profits earned from these processors over the coming decade to be in the tens of billions of dollars, and anticipates the selling of over two million units by the end of March 2022.

Alder Lake laptop processors are also on the way, and are set for launch in the beginning of 2022.

"Alder Lake represents Israel's largest-ever chip hardware development project. We expect it to sell in the largest quantities, more than any other 'Blue & White' product launched to date," Intel Core and Client Development Group vice president Ran Berenson said in a statement.

"I am immensely proud of all Intel Israel's development groups that participated in this extraordinary project. With Intel dominating 80% of the global computer market, it is thrilling to see the processors developed in Israel sustaining [and] even reinforcing this trend."