Judoka Yarden Gerbi promotes buying 'blue and white' during Olympics

A new promotional campaign will use Israel's participation in the Olympics as an opportunity to encourage Israelis to buy locally-made products.

The Economy and Industry Ministry, through its Blue and White headquarters, has launched a campaign featuring judoka medalist Yarden Gerbi to appear on sports channels throughout the Tokyo Olympics.

In the three videos of the campaign, Gerbi is seen awarding medals to buyers of blue and white products. The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness of the importance of supporting the local economy, and the importance of preferring the purchase of products manufactured in Israel, the ministry said.

Gerbi, now 32 and retired from the sport, won an Olympic bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Women's 63 kg Judo. Her appearance in the campaign follows similar campaigns that the ministry has done in the past featuring judoka Arik Zeevi, tennis player Andy Ram, swimmer Eitan Orbach and fencer Delilah Hatuel.

Israel sent a record 89 athletes to the Olympics this year. As of this writing, Israel has won one medal in the 2021 Games, a bronze by 19-year old taekwondo athlete Avishag Semberg

The Economy and Industry Ministry's Blue and White Headquarters offers a product mark to Israeli manufacturers to display that their goods are "Made in Israel." There are more than 2,500 manufacturers who own a label made in Israel, and every year dozens of new manufacturers join in receiving the label.

"Choosing an Israeli product contributes to the Israeli economy and Israeli innovation, creates new jobs, promotes local industry, builds the periphery, and increases national pride," said Economy Minister Orna Barbivai. "Look for the "Made in Israel" logo!"